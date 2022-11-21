Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Syracuse man and leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 15 years
Eric F. Jackson, 49, of Syracuse, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine in Onondaga County and other places in Central New York, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Syracuse firefighters to start working 24-hour shifts in July
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Fire Department says having its firefighters work around-the-clock shifts will result in a more well-rested unit. Fire Chief Michael Monds said the city’s firefighters requested a change in their work schedule earlier this year after many discovered they preferred working 24-hour shifts installed during the peak of the coronavirus.
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
125 free turkeys given to Syracuse Veterans
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 125 turkeys were given to active duty and retired military in the Syracuse area by Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper/Market 32 on Monday, November 21. The turkeys were given as part of the firm’s “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative at Syracuse University’s School of Law. Tully Rinckey PLLC has donated thousands […]
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Mayor Walsh announces expansion of sidewalk snow removal program for another year
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Walsh has announced plans to expand the sidewalk snow removal program this winter, which will add 25 more miles to the routes needed to be cleared. In the past, the program has allowed for Syracuse contractor JSK Snow Services to remove snow from about...
iheartoswego.com
Linda J. Cook – November 21, 2022
Linda J. Cook, 78 of Oswego, NY passed away Monday evening in Oswego after a brief illness. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late George W. and Bertha Penfield VonHoltz, Sr. Linda was married to her husband, the late Edward W. Cook, Sr. for almost 40 years.
Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
waer.org
Syracuse Housing Authority attempts to fund senior housing renovations at Eastwood Heights
The City of Syracuse and Syracuse Housing Authority are trying to improve the quality of more than four dozen affordable senior housing units at Eastwood Heights. Syracuse Common Councilors Monday cleared the way for the SHA to pursue a funding agreement. The building is 100 years old and hasn't seen...
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
informnny.com
Over 6 1/2 feet of snow near Buffalo from storm
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Lake effect snow last Thursday into the weekend brought staggering amounts of snow to parts of Western and Northern New York. The highest storm total reported by the National Weather Service is now 81.2″ in Hamburg which is situated just south of Downtown Buffalo.
cnycentral.com
Towns of Salina, DeWitt could use up to $10,000 in taxpayer money on I-81 lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Town Board in Salina approved spending up to $10,000 tax dollars to support this lawsuit against the state DOT. Supervisor Nick Paro told us why that is and why he supports this temporary halt on the project. "Renew 81, Town of Salina, Town of DeWitt, Town of Tully. Those, like I said we're all co-plaintiffs on the same complaint," explained Paro.
Renew 81 group files second lawsuit, this time in federal court, against community grid
Syracuse, N.Y. – Opponents have filed a second lawsuit against the $2.25 billion plan to remove the Interstate 81 viaduct in Syracuse and replace it with a community grid. This time, the lawsuit is in federal court. The group calling itself Renew 81 for All filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Syracuse against the Federal Highway Administration and its New York administrator.
Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
High prices, blackouts and vacant chairs: Syracuse celebrates its first Thanksgiving during WWII
On Thanksgiving Day 1942, the Herald-Journal made an odd comment on how Syracuse celebrated the holiday that year. “Save for the men in uniform and the absence of thousands, Syracuse’s first wartime Thanksgiving Day in 25 years was much like those of other years,” the paper said on Nov. 26, 1942.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Syracuse, NY
While it may not be as big or bustling as New York City, upstate Syracuse, New York, has plenty to offer families looking for a fun and relaxing getaway. The area experiences all four seasons, so there is always something to do no matter when you visit. Many people think...
Gillibrand, Syracuse officials rally against court decision delaying I-81 project
Syracuse, N.Y. – Surrounded by three dozen elected officials, union leaders and others, a nervous Ladan Osman stepped up to the microphone as cars and trucks rolled by on an elevated highway roughly 30 yards behind her. Osman joined other tenants and public officials Tuesday to reiterate their support...
syracuse.com
Syracuse doctor goes to Ukraine to rebuild faces marred by war: ‘They’re tough as nails’
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse surgeon recently traveled to Ukraine to fix the faces of soldiers and civilians disfigured and scarred by bullets, bombs and shrapnel in the Ukraine-Russia war. He volunteered to help rebuild the jaws, eye sockets and faces of patients from ages 10 to over 70,...
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Man shot in the face in Downtown Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Tuesday in Downtown Syracuse, police said. The 30-year-old man was found in the 500 block of South Salina Street around 2:23 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken...
Verones celebrate 50th anniversary
On Oct. 28, 2022, John and Joanne Verone of East Syracuse celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A special blessing was given by Father Daniel Caruso. In 1985, they opened the […]
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1