Syracuse firefighters to start working 24-hour shifts in July

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Fire Department says having its firefighters work around-the-clock shifts will result in a more well-rested unit. Fire Chief Michael Monds said the city’s firefighters requested a change in their work schedule earlier this year after many discovered they preferred working 24-hour shifts installed during the peak of the coronavirus.
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
125 free turkeys given to Syracuse Veterans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 125 turkeys were given to active duty and retired military in the Syracuse area by Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper/Market 32 on Monday, November 21. The turkeys were given as part of the firm’s “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative at Syracuse University’s School of Law. Tully Rinckey PLLC has donated thousands […]
Linda J. Cook – November 21, 2022

Linda J. Cook, 78 of Oswego, NY passed away Monday evening in Oswego after a brief illness. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late George W. and Bertha Penfield VonHoltz, Sr. Linda was married to her husband, the late Edward W. Cook, Sr. for almost 40 years.
Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash

New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
Over 6 1/2 feet of snow near Buffalo from storm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Lake effect snow last Thursday into the weekend brought staggering amounts of snow to parts of Western and Northern New York. The highest storm total reported by the National Weather Service is now 81.2″ in Hamburg which is situated just south of Downtown Buffalo.
Towns of Salina, DeWitt could use up to $10,000 in taxpayer money on I-81 lawsuit

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Town Board in Salina approved spending up to $10,000 tax dollars to support this lawsuit against the state DOT. Supervisor Nick Paro told us why that is and why he supports this temporary halt on the project. "Renew 81, Town of Salina, Town of DeWitt, Town of Tully. Those, like I said we're all co-plaintiffs on the same complaint," explained Paro.
Renew 81 group files second lawsuit, this time in federal court, against community grid

Syracuse, N.Y. – Opponents have filed a second lawsuit against the $2.25 billion plan to remove the Interstate 81 viaduct in Syracuse and replace it with a community grid. This time, the lawsuit is in federal court. The group calling itself Renew 81 for All filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Syracuse against the Federal Highway Administration and its New York administrator.
Kate Thornton returns from maternity leave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She’s back! Storm Team meteorologist Kate Thornton returned from maternity leave the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to a warm greeting from Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean. Kate and her husband Erik welcomed their third daughter Hannah to the family back in mid-August. Kate returns to her spot on The Morning News and […]
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Syracuse, NY

While it may not be as big or bustling as New York City, upstate Syracuse, New York, has plenty to offer families looking for a fun and relaxing getaway. The area experiences all four seasons, so there is always something to do no matter when you visit. Many people think...
Man shot in the face in Downtown Syracuse, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the face Tuesday in Downtown Syracuse, police said. The 30-year-old man was found in the 500 block of South Salina Street around 2:23 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The man, who was not identified by police, was taken...
