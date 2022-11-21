ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown's Circle of Lights

Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet thousands of visitors to downtown's Monument Circle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Gift ideas for adults under $100

Lifestyle expert Ashley Stylz is back with more gift ideas under $100. This time for adults.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

8-year-old injured in Indy hit and run

Family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit their son and fled the scene on Indianapolis' near southeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

MacKenzie Scott donates $3 million to Indiana charter school operator

Paramount Schools of Excellence recently received a surprise $3 million donation, which will help the organization open two new schools next fall in South Bend and Lafayette. The financial gift, the largest received by the Indianapolis-based public charter school network, is from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. In the past week,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

A look back at Thanksgiving in Indiana: warmest, coldest, wettest, snowiest

INDIANA — Is your ideal Thanksgiving 60° and sunny? How about 30° and snowing? Indiana has had its fair share of different weather on Thanksgiving Day! Let’s look back. The warmest Thanksgiving in Indianapolis was in 1896 and tied with 1973 when the high temperature reached 69°. The coldest low temperature was back in 1930 at just 1°. The coldest high temperature, during the day, was also in 1930 at 14°. The wettest Thanksgiving in Indy was back in 2010 when it rained 1.45″. The snowiest was 2.4″ back in 1902.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 23, 2022

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 23, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Update on Carroll County hearing

Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Warming ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

After an extended stretch of very cold weather for November, a promised warm-up is underway. The long advertised warm-up is officially underway. Despite starting very cold (low in Indianapolis was 22°, Monday afternoon was nearly 20-degrees warmer than Sunday and the WARMEST here in ten days. The official high of 51° was actually just a shade above the normal of 49° and it felt 50-degrees warmer than some locations after wind-chills dipped to near zero early Sunday morning.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Free IndyGo rides on Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo riders will get to travel for free on Thanksgiving Day. The free rides will be for IndyGo's fixed routes and the IndyGo Access service, which was formerly known as Open Door. As far as the schedule on Thanksgiving, the buses will run their normal times and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue. Police said officers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Mary & Martha Home

Faith and family are the inspirations behind a new place to shop for the holidays in Brownsburg. Sherman visited Mary & Martha Home for a first look inside before their grand opening.
BROWNSBURG, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Jail bookings, Nov. 13-17

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis) 2:07 p.m. Timothy Swafford, 46, Terre Haute, failure to appear warrant. Released at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 14, posted bond. (Rice) Nov. 14. 10:17 a.m. Shaun Fifer, 44, Indianapolis, invasion of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Indianapolis pastor running for mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

