Fox 59
Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown's Circle of Lights
Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet thousands of visitors to downtown's Monument Circle. Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown’s …. Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet...
Fox 59
Gift ideas for adults under $100
Lifestyle expert Ashley Stylz is back with more gift ideas under $100. This time for adults. Lifestyle expert Ashley Stylz is back with more gift ideas under $100. This time for adults. Home security cameras solving crimes. As more and more people sign up for home security cameras like Ring,...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox 59
8-year-old injured in Indy hit and run
Family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit their son and fled the scene on Indianapolis' near southeast side. Family is asking for the public's help in finding the driver of an SUV who hit their son and fled the scene on Indianapolis' near southeast side.
indianapublicradio.org
MacKenzie Scott donates $3 million to Indiana charter school operator
Paramount Schools of Excellence recently received a surprise $3 million donation, which will help the organization open two new schools next fall in South Bend and Lafayette. The financial gift, the largest received by the Indianapolis-based public charter school network, is from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. In the past week,...
Fox 59
A look back at Thanksgiving in Indiana: warmest, coldest, wettest, snowiest
INDIANA — Is your ideal Thanksgiving 60° and sunny? How about 30° and snowing? Indiana has had its fair share of different weather on Thanksgiving Day! Let’s look back. The warmest Thanksgiving in Indianapolis was in 1896 and tied with 1973 when the high temperature reached 69°. The coldest low temperature was back in 1930 at just 1°. The coldest high temperature, during the day, was also in 1930 at 14°. The wettest Thanksgiving in Indy was back in 2010 when it rained 1.45″. The snowiest was 2.4″ back in 1902.
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 23, 2022
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 23, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: November 23, 2022. Dan and Brian are ready for the holidays, but Nick wants to wait to decorate until after Thanksgiving. 1-on-1 with Biden’s chief of staff. One-on-one with White House chief of staff,...
WISH-TV
Coroner-elect: Body count will rise for 1980-90s serial killer Herb Baumeister
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
Police searching for Anderson woman after Wednesday morning shooting
Anderson police are looking for a woman after they say she shot a man during an altercation Wednesday morning.
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
Fox 59
Update on Carroll County hearing
Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
Fox 59
Warming ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
After an extended stretch of very cold weather for November, a promised warm-up is underway. The long advertised warm-up is officially underway. Despite starting very cold (low in Indianapolis was 22°, Monday afternoon was nearly 20-degrees warmer than Sunday and the WARMEST here in ten days. The official high of 51° was actually just a shade above the normal of 49° and it felt 50-degrees warmer than some locations after wind-chills dipped to near zero early Sunday morning.
Free IndyGo rides on Thanksgiving Day
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo riders will get to travel for free on Thanksgiving Day. The free rides will be for IndyGo's fixed routes and the IndyGo Access service, which was formerly known as Open Door. As far as the schedule on Thanksgiving, the buses will run their normal times and...
Fox 59
Haunted for the holidays: Indy scare attraction opens for 2 nights in December
INDIANAPOLIS — ‘Tis the season to be…scared?. A popular Halloween-time attraction is putting the “HO HO HO” in horror this holiday season. Nightmare on Edgewood is returning for two nights in December for an event called “Classic Horror Villains and Santa’s Naughty Elves Wreck the Halls of Edgewood.”
1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue. Police said officers […]
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Mary & Martha Home
Faith and family are the inspirations behind a new place to shop for the holidays in Brownsburg. Sherman visited Mary & Martha Home for a first look inside before their grand opening.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Jail bookings, Nov. 13-17
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis) 2:07 p.m. Timothy Swafford, 46, Terre Haute, failure to appear warrant. Released at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 14, posted bond. (Rice) Nov. 14. 10:17 a.m. Shaun Fifer, 44, Indianapolis, invasion of...
wrtv.com
Indianapolis pastor running for mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
