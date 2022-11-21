Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
Boxing divisional Power Rankings: A new weight class emerges as No. 1
What is the top overall division in boxing? Timothy Bradley Jr. ranks the 17 weight classes from best to worst.
Ryan Garcia on showdown with Gervonta Davis: 'I am going to knock Tank out'
Let the trash talk begin. Ryan Garcia wasted no time predicting what will happen when he meets rival Gervonta Davis in the spring in Las Vegas, assuming both fighters win interim fights and Davis overcomes legal issues. Garcia is excited to be part of the event. And he couldn’t have...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia Stays Treading Water: Weekend Afterthoughts
Jaime Munguia may yet turn out to be the real deal. He’s only 26 years old, is a former titlist at Jr. middleweight, and Saturday he scored the walkover everyone knew was coming against Gonzalo Coria, stopping the hopeless foe in three. It was Munguia’s third win of 2022,...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Chisora believes he’ll KO Fury, slams emotional Deontay Wilder
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora believes he’s got it in him to defeat WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury by knockout on December 3rd at Tottenham Hot Spurs Stadium in London. In looking at how slow Chisora is, his chances of knocking out Fury are poor. In the last few...
BoxingNews24.com
Frank Martin talks Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia and Michel Rivera fights
By Allan Fox: Undefeated lightweight contender Frank Martin is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th in their fight in Washington, D.C. Martin (16-0, 12 KOs) has sparred with Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) in the past, and he thinks he’s got too much ability for the undefeated WBA super featherweight champion Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Whyte sounding desperate for Anthony Joshua rematch: “I’ll fight him tomorrow”
By Scott Gilfoid: Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte is sounding increasingly desperate to get the Anthony Joshua fight in the first half of next year. Like Joshua, Whyte’s 11-year pro career is on the brink of collapse, and one more loss will likely finish him. Despite never...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Don't Want No Smoke In February, Then Let’s Do Joe Joyce At Wembley
Tyson Fury figures he’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk next if Fury defeats Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London. A showdown with Uysk would afford Fury, the WBC champ, and Usyk, who owns the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, the opportunity to become boxing’s first fully unified heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoters, have told BoxingScene.com and other outlets that they don’t see any obstacles that would prevent Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) from fighting Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) either late in February or early in March, assuming he conquers Chisora for the third time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Report: Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway Boxing Match Set For December 10
Cris Cyborg is reportedly slated for her second boxing match in December. The Brazilian won her pro boxing debut via decision. Just two months after making her pro boxing debut, Cris Cyborg is now reportedly booked for another boxing match. This time, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion will take on ex-Bellator featherweight Gabrielle Holloway.
MMAmania.com
Multi-time BJJ world champion praises Islam Makhachev’s grappling: ‘What those guys are doing is sort of superior’
UFC Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, has yet to meet his match on the ground. To win 155-pound gold, Makhachev overcame the promotion’s all-time greatest submission threat, Charles Oliveira. If anyone was getting submitted in the highly-anticipated match up, fans expected it to be Makhachev; however, the Dagestani was the one scoring the second round arm-triangle choke to win (watch highlights).
Sporting News
Tyson Fury gives prediction for Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin fight, explains why American sparring partner poses threat
Tyson Fury might be the world's most qualified pundit to offer up a prediction on Dillian Whyte's upcoming clash with American Jermaine Franklin. Not only did he knockout Whyte back in April, he's been sparring with Franklin in the run-up to Saturday's heavyweight in London. There's no denying that Whyte...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Tabs Ryder, Should He Win, as Perfect UK Opponent For Canelo
The incredibly lush bank account, countless world titles, and pound-for-pound stature, while impressive, have done nothing to placate the burning desire of Canelo Alvarez. Seemingly at the top of his game and believing wholeheartedly in his ability to truncate his championship reign, the 32-year-old brazenly made the trek seven pounds north earlier this year to take on Dmitry Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz-Leigh Wood Title Consolidation Fight Ordered - Again - By WBA
Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood have been granted another two weeks to manipulate the sanctioning body whose featherweight titles they each hold. Yet another round of negotiations has been ordered by the WBA for the long overdue featherweight title consolidation clash. A fifteen-day period has been assigned to the ordered fight, after which point it will head to a December 12 purse bid hearing during the WBA convention in Orlando, Florida.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Regis Prograis, Jose Zepeda - Face To Face at Final Presser
Tensions were high on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles as a crowd of Southern California media attended the final press conference for ‘Battle of the Best’ Tuesday afternoon with #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (23-0-1, 20 KOs), of La Puente, CA and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs), of New Orleans, LA coming face-to-face for one of the final times ahead of their anticipated battle for the WBC Super Lightweight World Title set for this Saturday night, November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’ Dignity Health Sports Park. (photos by Tom Hogan)
Boxing Scene
Dmitriy Salita, Franklin’s Promoter, Certain Dillian Whyte Is ‘Taking Jermaine Lightly’
Dmitriy Salita sensed Dillian Whyte wanted what Whyte would consider an easy fight after his sixth-round knockout loss to Tyson Fury seven months ago. The British heavyweight contender chose the wrong guy, according to Salita, whose company promotes Jermaine Franklin. Most handicappers have installed Whyte as at least a 12-1 favorite to beat the undefeated Franklin on Saturday night in London, but Salita insists that their 12-round fight will be much more difficult for Whyte than those one-sided odds suggest.
