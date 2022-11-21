Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Santa, Mrs. Claus To Arrive Friday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves will be arriving in Downtown Paris on Friday morning. Weather permitting, they will be arriving at their newly-renovated home on the court square via a Paris Fire Truck. Their helper, Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association, said they are watching weather reports “and hopefully we’ll be able to have them escorted by the fire truck as we have in other years.”
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris Thanksgiving Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th, 2022 and will reopen at 7:30 am on Monday, November 28th. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th, 2022, and will reopen at 7:30 am on Monday, November 28th. Thursday Sanitation routes will be run on Wednesday, November 23rd. There will be no Bulk pickup this week.
WBBJ
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee
BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
radionwtn.com
Festival Of Trees To Open Tuesday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris 5 & 10 Event Center is filled with merry and bright Christmas trees for the annual Festival of Trees which will open Tuesday. A Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Coffee will be held at 8 a.m. at which winners will be announced and it will be open to the public at 1 p.m. The Festival of Trees will be open through December 18 every day. Photo by Shannon McFarlin.
WBBJ
Hunt is on for Thanksgiving meal ingredients
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is days away and local residents are on the hunt for their ingredients. Shortages have been talked about for 2022, and while some stores are feeling the effects, some are still providing their customers Thanksgiving needs. “We haven’t really noticed a lot of out of...
radionwtn.com
Martin Christmas Parade Set December 5
MARTIN, Tenn. – The city of Martin and Martin Kiwanis Club will host the 2022 Christmas parade at 7 p.m., Dec. 5, with a theme of “Christmas Joy.” The parade will start at UT Martin, proceed east on University Street, turn left on Lindell Street and continue through downtown Martin.
radionwtn.com
Paris Youth Surpasses His Birthday Goal For Shelter Animals
Paris, Tenn.–Kane Price and his big heart have done it again. For the third year in a row, he has organized a food drive for the local animal shelter instead of birthday gifts. This year, he surpassed his goal, raising $1,200 for the animals at the Paris/Henry County Animal...
WBBJ
West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
thunderboltradio.com
Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City
The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
radionwtn.com
Multiple BPU Projects Lined Up; Solar Farm To ‘Flip Switch’ In January
Paris, Tenn.– At a busy session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority board heard reports on multiple projects that are underway. Authority CEO Terry Wimberley delivered an update on the Paris Solar Farm – Puryear, which has an expected generation startup on December 8. About a month later, the utility with partners will hold the ‘Flip the Switch’ event on January 18, revealing the completion of the first solar farm in Henry County.
clarksvillenow.com
Landfill adding fees for some appliances, mattresses, trailers full of trash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The landfill that serves Montgomery and Stewart Counties is adding fees for trailers of trash, certain appliances and large loads of wood, with new fees ranging from $10 to over $50 per load. Bi-County Solid Waste Management will change its fee structure residents effective...
radionwtn.com
Santa House Arrives In Downtown Paris With New Look, New Location
Paris, Tenn.–Even Santa needs a Christmas present. Santa’s house arrived in downtown Paris this morning and has both a new look and a new location. Students at John Harrison’s shop class at Henry County High School added a ramp and railing to the house, which has been moved to the middle of the north court square and away from the traffic of the corner, where it had been located.
radionwtn.com
Dresden Awarded $100,000 Downtown Improvement Grant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. The city of Dresden has received a $100,000 grant for downtown improvements, which will be a big help to the community which was hard hit by last December’s tornado.
radionwtn.com
Refuge To Host ‘Trim Tree For Wildlife’
Springville, Tenn.–Have the family in for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and looking for something to do, especially something that is free? Do you really need a place that is designed for kids of all ages? Then come on down to the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Saturday, November 26th from 10 a.m. – 3 pm for a fun day with the whole family. The refuge is hosting “Trim a Tree for Wildlife” a day that will focus on making Christmas ornaments out of things from nature as well as suggestions on how to trim your outdoor tree for wildlife.
thunderboltradio.com
“Tornado Cash” to Benefit School Staff and Local Businesses
The continued push by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce to shop local, has received a big boost. The Union City School System will again use “Tornado Cash” to distribute to their employees. Chamber of Commerce Community Relations Director Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about the local benefits.(AUDIO)
WBBJ
West Tennessean to appear in new movie ‘It’s Christmas Again’
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere will be taking place at the Princess Theatre to watch one local go from student to actor. “We’re going to have the red carpet premiere of ‘It’s Christmas Again‘ here. We’re featuring Jordan Williams. This is really unique because it’s not very often that we get to showcase a local cast member of a feature. And so we’re really looking forward to this as the community surrounds this event, plus with the message that it presents of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Weston Watts, with Princess Theatre.
radionwtn.com
UC Students Give Heartily To Community Service Project
Union City, Tenn.–Union City Schools students and staff have again put the ‘giving’ in an annual Thanksgiving community service project. Collectively, UC Elementary, Middle and High Schools have donated more than 12,000 cans and non-perishable food items to a pair of charitable organizations that will feed and provide assistance to those in need during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Tennessee’s EV industry is growing lightning fast
We wanted to find out why Tennessee is fast-becoming the capital of electric vehicles.
radionwtn.com
Gary Lee Snow
Gary Lee Snow, 71, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Gary was born Saturday, April 28, 1951, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Carlton D. Snow and the late Mary Elizabeth Smith Snow. In addition to his parents: he was also preceded in death by two sisters: Barbara J. Tyler, and Marion J. “Jackie” Roberts.
radionwtn.com
Bettye Green
Mrs. Battye Green, 77, of Troy, died Sunday, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at White-Mahon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
