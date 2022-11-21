Read full article on original website
Mtach
2d ago
I bet the number of drownings would go down significantly if the parents/caretakers would be charged with neglect, same with hot car deaths, etc.
Arizona saw more than 120,000 crashes in 2021, so what are the potential solutions?
ARIZONA, USA — In 2021 there were 121,353 crashes and 1,180 people died on Arizona roadways, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Thousands of families had to deal with the fallout both physically and fiscally. “We have a ways to go. The numbers have been trending in the...
Report shows Arizona DES complaints jumped from 55 to 3,109 in the last 2 years
PHOENIX — A report from the agency tasked with investigating consumer complaints about Arizona's government agencies believes one woman's case shines a light on "systemic" issues at Arizona's Department of Economic Security, particularly during the height of the pandemic. The report released by the Arizona Ombudsman Citizens' Aide details...
School threats on the rise post-Uvalde massacre, officials say
In El Mirage this August, relatives were tasered after rushing to a locked-down elementary school and becoming confrontational with police.
azpm.org
COVID numbers rising in Arizona again
The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the COVID rate in Pima County is about 170 cases per 100,000 residents. Health officials said the number is probably much higher. "That number is probably under-reported and that's because if you do a home test and you're positive while you can...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
Drug use, guns and deplorable living conditions. Records detail history of Phoenix group home complaints
PHOENIX — Arizona's Department of Child Safety (DCS) has received numerous complaints about North Star Independent Living Services, a company that licenses with the state to own and operate group homes for foster teens across the state. Despite issuing North Star numerous letters of violation, ranging from drug use...
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KTAR.com
Arizona drivers won’t face any scheduled freeway closures over holiday break
PHOENIX – Arizona drivers looking forward to full stomachs on Thanksgiving Day will be able to get where they’re going a bit quicker with no closures scheduled on state freeways. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the holiday weekend roads will be unburdened by construction and maintenance shutdowns...
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City
When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
KOLD-TV
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
kjzz.org
RSV and flu cases are soaring in Arizona. Here's how to help kids stay healthy
Cases of RSV continue to climb in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 1,300 cases last week alone. That’s dramatically higher than is usually expected for this time of year. RSV is a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms, and while most who get it...
daytrippen.com
Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona
Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
Pinal County tightened or decided Arizona races
Pinal County was the difference between a total rout by Democrats seeking the highest federal and state offices and down-to-the-wire results in just about all of those races in the November General Election. The traditionally Republican County followed its historical voting pattern, albeit futilely in several races.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Arizona AG candidate Abe Hamadeh sues election officials
PHEONIX, AZ, November 23, 2022—Republican attorney general candidate Abraham “Abe” Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against his Democrat opponent Kris Mayes, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Recorders and Board of Supervisors in all 15 counties within Arizona, alleging “errors and inaccuracies in the management of some polling place operations, and in the processing and tabulation of some ballots” in the 2022 Midterm General Election.
Think Arizona's 2022 governor election was close? Think again
PHOENIX — You thought the 2022 general election was tight? It was nothing compared to 1916. Just after Arizona became a state, we ran a gubernatorial election that was so close it came down to only tens of votes -- and both candidates declared themselves the winner. So what...
NWF and Arizona DPS responded to 3 car collision
On November 19, 2022, Northwest Fire and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Interstate 10 westbound at Twin Peaks.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Regional Medical Center ranks among top five hospitals in the state for safety￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. KRMC is one of only five hospitals in the state of Arizona to receive an ‘A’ for the fall 2022 safety rating. This national distinction celebrates KRMC’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
