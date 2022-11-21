ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play

The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
NBC Sports

Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Senegal-Netherlands live updates

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Senegal taking on the Netherlands on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch...
NBC Philadelphia

FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
The Independent

England vs USA live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

England football take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.Gareth Southgate will be hoping that Harry Kane recovers fully in time to play a part, though goalscoring attacking options off the bench looking in fine form will at least alleviate some concerns if he doesn’t make it.For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the...
NBC Philadelphia

Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most. The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from...
CBS Sports

Brazil vs. Serbia live stream: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TV channel, how to watch online, pick, start time

Brazil will begin their 2022 World Cup campaign when they face Serbia on Thursday in Group G. The two teams are joined by Switzerland and Cameroon in the group, with the Brazilians and Swiss viewed as the favorites to advance. But Tite's team enters the tournament as one of the favorites to win the whole thing as the South Americans look for their sixth crown.
Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. Belgium on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar

Day Four at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one to remember for Canadian soccer fans, as Canada will play its first World Cup game since 1986. Les Rouges open the 2022 tournament with a tough test against one of the top teams at the tournament, Belgium. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the country is not only the favorite to come out of Group F, but is also ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA.
NBC Philadelphia

England's Jack Grealish Follows Up With Fan After World Cup Goal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Jack Grealish’s friendship with Finlay is quickly becoming one of the best feel-good stories at the World Cup. The English winger held up his end of a deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy