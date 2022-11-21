Read full article on original website
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Mexico v Poland - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C
All the key details as Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski and Poland take on Mexico in Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.
Sporting News
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Argentina kick off their highly anticipated 2022 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. With captain and superstar Lionel Messi appearing at the tournament for a final time, Argentina are hoping to send their icon out with a piece of silverware that has so far eluded him.
Sporting News
How to watch Morocco vs. Croatia in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
The 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia will be hoping for another fairytale campaign this time round in Qatar, and they get their campaign underway against Morocco. The world was in awe as Luka Modric's marvels took down Denmark, Russia and England before succumbing to a clinical and quality France side in the final.
NBC Washington
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
NBC Sports
Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
Sporting News
World Cup Group E table, standings 2022: Updated results and fixtures for Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica
The 2022 FIFA World Cup includes a string of old rivalries being renewed, and Group E involves one of the most eye-catching as it throws up a reunion between Spain and Germany. The European powerhouses have met in three major tournaments in the last 30 years — the 1994 World...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Senegal-Netherlands live updates
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Senegal taking on the Netherlands on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch...
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022
Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.
NBC Philadelphia
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
England vs USA live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
England football take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.Gareth Southgate will be hoping that Harry Kane recovers fully in time to play a part, though goalscoring attacking options off the bench looking in fine form will at least alleviate some concerns if he doesn’t make it.For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Mexico Vs Poland
Here is all you need to know about where to watch today's game between Mexico and Poland in Group C.
NBC Philadelphia
Michy Batshuayi, Belgium Lead Group F After Win Vs. Canada
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Belgium's striker Michy Batshuayi stepped up when it mattered most. The 29-year-old got the Red Devils on the board in the 44th minute during a dominant first half from...
WATCH: Wisconsin cow predicts USA win over England in World Cup
It has been eight years since the U.S. Men's National Team competed in the FIFA World Cup, and a Wisconsin cow thinks they are going to perform pretty great this Friday.
CBS Sports
Brazil vs. Serbia live stream: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TV channel, how to watch online, pick, start time
Brazil will begin their 2022 World Cup campaign when they face Serbia on Thursday in Group G. The two teams are joined by Switzerland and Cameroon in the group, with the Brazilians and Swiss viewed as the favorites to advance. But Tite's team enters the tournament as one of the favorites to win the whole thing as the South Americans look for their sixth crown.
Sporting News
What channel is Canada vs. Belgium on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar
Day Four at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one to remember for Canadian soccer fans, as Canada will play its first World Cup game since 1986. Les Rouges open the 2022 tournament with a tough test against one of the top teams at the tournament, Belgium. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the country is not only the favorite to come out of Group F, but is also ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA.
NBC Philadelphia
England's Jack Grealish Follows Up With Fan After World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Jack Grealish’s friendship with Finlay is quickly becoming one of the best feel-good stories at the World Cup. The English winger held up his end of a deal...
