Fayetteville, AR

Weekly deals & more: Last minute Thanksgiving meals, beer cheese soup, gift card specials and more

By Dustin Bartholomew
fayettevilleflyer.com
 3 days ago
5NEWS

What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

City offices closed for Thanksgiving, trash and recycling delayed one day

City of Fayetteville offices will close on both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving, but trash and recycling pickups will still occur before the week is over. Residential and commercial recycling and trash pick-ups that normally take place on Thursday will be delayed until Friday. There are no regular pickups on Fridays in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Plomo Quesadillas opens second Fayetteville location

Local quesadilla restaurant Plomo has opened a second location in Fayetteville, and the concept will soon expand to another market as well. Plomo, created by local entrepreneur Omar Kasim, replaced Kasim’s taco concept Con Quesos at 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. It is the second Plomo...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million

A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walmart pharmacy tech honored for best service in U.S.

Boston-based SingleCare Services LLC recently named Nikki Smith, a pharmacy technician at Walmart on Mall Avenue in Fayetteville, the best technician for service in the United States. SingleCare, a free service helping consumers save money on prescriptions, recently announced the winners of its fourth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thisismysouth.com

Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)

You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
VAN BUREN, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR

