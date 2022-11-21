Weekly deals & more: Last minute Thanksgiving meals, beer cheese soup, gift card specials and more

Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com
Wampus Wonderland holiday craft show set for Dec. 3-4 at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville
The annual Wampus Wonderland holiday craft show will return to Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville next month. The two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and from 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The show takes place in the Dining Hall in the Mount Sequoyah Center, located at 150 N. Skyline Drive.
What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City offices closed for Thanksgiving, trash and recycling delayed one day
City of Fayetteville offices will close on both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving, but trash and recycling pickups will still occur before the week is over. Residential and commercial recycling and trash pick-ups that normally take place on Thursday will be delayed until Friday. There are no regular pickups on Fridays in Fayetteville.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Plomo Quesadillas opens second Fayetteville location
Local quesadilla restaurant Plomo has opened a second location in Fayetteville, and the concept will soon expand to another market as well. Plomo, created by local entrepreneur Omar Kasim, replaced Kasim’s taco concept Con Quesos at 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. It is the second Plomo...
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million
A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
KHBS
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
Motorcycle ride benefits Ashley Bush’s family
The cold temperatures on Saturday did not stop people from gathering for the Border Riders benefit ride for Ashley Bush, maiden name Boone.
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
Whole Foods to open store in Rogers
A development firm plans to bring a Whole Foods Market store to Benton County.
Nightclub DJ donates tips to Club Q shooting victims, families
A DJ at C4 Nightclub & Lounge in Fayetteville will be donating half of his base pay and all of his tips to people impacted by the Colorado shooting at Club Q.
talkbusiness.net
Walmart pharmacy tech honored for best service in U.S.
Boston-based SingleCare Services LLC recently named Nikki Smith, a pharmacy technician at Walmart on Mall Avenue in Fayetteville, the best technician for service in the United States. SingleCare, a free service helping consumers save money on prescriptions, recently announced the winners of its fourth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy...
Washington Examiner
Bonus checks: Arkansas teachers to receive one-time $1,500 payments just in time for holidays
Arkansas teachers can expect a bonus check of $1,500 just in time for the holidays. The checks, approved in May, are aimed to provide relief for teachers working during the pandemic and transitioning to remote learning. The $1,500 bonus payments are targeted at Fort Smith Public Schools teachers, according to Talk Business.
thisismysouth.com
Arkansas’ Best Charming Towns (Beyond Eureka Springs)
You’ve probably heard of Eureka Springs, the picture-perfect Victorian resort town tucked into the mountains of Northwest Arkansas. But Arkansas is full of charming towns, full of history, and main streets where locals and visitors alike can browse the shops and dine out at restaurants. From the mountains to the cities, explore the roads of the state to see these lovely places.
cenlanow.com
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy...
UA police searching for the person who stole an Ole Miss football helmet
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) is searching for a suspect seen stealing an Ole Miss football player's helmet during Saturday night's game. In a video posted to TikTok by a Razorback fan, the person is seen grabbing the helmet and then running into the...
KHBS
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
Razorback lineman arrested for CashApping money to himself from woman's phone
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback football lineman Jalen St. John was arrested Tuesday after the Fayetteville Police Department executed a search warrant that was issued in March of 2021. According to the affidavit filed in Washington County Circuit Court, St. John and a friend of his went over to a...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Special Report: Tontitown mayor; residents concerned about landfill’s gases
As Northwest Arkansas grows, the area’s only landfill is falling under increasing scrutiny by local government leaders and residents. As the Tontitown-based landfill seeks to expand, nearby residents tell KNWA that their concerned the landfill's fumes may be a health hazard.
Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
