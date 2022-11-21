Read full article on original website
One of Pokemon's oldest training tricks is dead in Scarlet and Violet
An old affliction has been cured in Paldea - and fans think they know why
Sinistea Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Sinistea is a Ghost-type Pokémon introduced in Gen 8. Here's what you need to know about this little teacup Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sell 10M copies in spite of performance complaints
Nintendo said Wednesday that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold more than 10 million copies within the first three days since the Nintendo Switch launch. The games were released Nov. 18, and have since reached the “highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.” This is in spite of a launch that’s been marred by a number of serious performance and graphical issues.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ting-Lu shrine and stake (yellow/green) locations
To get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s post-game legendary Pokémon, you’ll need to find stakes all over Paldea, then pull them out of the ground. For Ting-Lu, a dark- and ground-type snail Pokémon, you’ll need to grab all the orange/gold stakes in the southwest part of Paldea. Ting-Lu is locked in the Groundblight Shrine.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Break Impressive Franchise Record
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have broken a staggering record for the Pokemon series. Since first debuting back in 1996, Pokemon has been a top-selling video game franchise across numerous different Nintendo platforms. And while it seems likely that Pokemon would have peaked years ago, it instead sounds like Scarlet and Violet have only reached new heights that the series has never seen before.
All Pokémon That Evolve with Auspicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet
Auspicious Armor is one of the many new evolutionary items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
All Pokemon that Evolve with Razor Claw in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Wondering which Pokémon can evolve with the Razor Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Here's what you need to know.
How to Catch Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
While the main Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet are found in the first few minutes of each game, there are still four new Legendary Pokemon players can find as well. All four of these Pokemon can be found in each game as well unlike Koraidon or Miraidon. They are the four shrine Pokemon and finding them is not as easy as just knowing the locations. Here is a guide on how to find and Catch Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
How to Get a Population Bomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The Population Bomb is a new signature move for Tandemaus and Maushold to learn in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four Guide
Guide to the teams of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
tryhardguides.com
Skeledirge Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Skeledirge’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get an Early Gimmighoul
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boast a lot of strange Pokemon for players to catch in this generation, and one of the biggest oddballs is Gimmighoul, the Chest Pokemon. This creature lives instead of a chest and hoards wealth and is only seen infrequently outside of its chest home, but finding one inside of the treasure trove is difficult in its own right. However, we've already found one spot where Pokemon Trainers can secure themselves a Gimmighoul pretty early on.
Where to Find Malicious Armor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Malicious Armor is an evolution item integral in getting a certain evolution out of Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Here's how to get your hands on it.
Pokémon GO Solgaleo vs. Lunala
With Solgaleo and Lunala both making their debut in Pokémon GO, many are wondering which one to get, and how to get them.
When Does the Pokémon GO Astral Eclipse Event End?
Pokémon GO's Astral Eclipse event has begun, but when does it all come to an end?
How to Evolve Bramblin Into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Learn the special sequence required to turn your Bramblin into a Brambleghast in the latest Pokemon games.
tryhardguides.com
Best Baxcalibur Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, like in previous games, a Pokémon’s Nature is a crucial component in building a competitive team. Nature influences the rate at which a stat increases with levels. As you train your Pokémon in the Paldea, you may change their Nature with “Mints,” which are rare items that can increase and decrease a specific Pokémon’s stat,. As such, you would want to look up a Mint’s effect on your Pokémon before you give it. If you want to learn where to get Mints, we have a guide prepared for that.
Pokemon GO Season of Light Special Research A Cosmic Companion (Last Part)
Guide to the last part of the Pokémon GO special research task A Cosmic Companion.
Polygon
Pokémon says ‘cheugy’ in 2022, causing mass confusion
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s English-language localizers are clearly hip to a bunch of online terminology, and some players who aren’t terminally online are confused. One instance in particular is creating amusement and bewilderment among Pokémon fans: Director Clavell, who runs the Paldean region academy, asks, “What does ‘cheugy’ mean?”
