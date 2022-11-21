ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
tryhardguides.com

Skeledirge Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Skeledirge’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
The Game Haus

How to Catch Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While the main Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet are found in the first few minutes of each game, there are still four new Legendary Pokemon players can find as well. All four of these Pokemon can be found in each game as well unlike Koraidon or Miraidon. They are the four shrine Pokemon and finding them is not as easy as just knowing the locations. Here is a guide on how to find and Catch Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
DBLTAP

Pokémon GO Solgaleo vs. Lunala

With Solgaleo and Lunala both making their debut in Pokémon GO, many are wondering which one to get, and how to get them.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sets New Nintendo Record

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has only been available for a few days now, but the ninth Pokemon generation has already broken a record for Nintendo. According to a press release from the company, the two versions collectively sold 10 million copies in just three days, making it the biggest launch for any Nintendo published game ever. It's a stunning figure for the series, and it's a safe bet that the number will grow quickly with the holiday season already upon us!
Polygon

Pokémon says ‘cheugy’ in 2022, causing mass confusion

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s English-language localizers are clearly hip to a bunch of online terminology, and some players who aren’t terminally online are confused. One instance in particular is creating amusement and bewilderment among Pokémon fans: Director Clavell, who runs the Paldean region academy, asks, “What does ‘cheugy’ mean?”
Digital Trends

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: 8 tips and tricks to get started

Calling all Pokémon trainers, new and old! The next generation of the most popular IP in the world is here and is breaking new ground for the series. While every entry in the Pokémon franchise introduces at least a few new features or mechanics here and there, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have made arguably the biggest leap in the series to date by giving trainers access to an entirely open world in the Paldea region. This one change means a ton of the things that longtime fans have always known about the series have changed.
dotesports.com

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet shatters records, becomes fastest-selling Nintendo game ever

Despite being tainted by performance issues that have persisted since launch, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the fastest-selling game in Nintendo’s history—as confirmed by the company. “Pokémon Scarlett and Violet for Nintendo Switch, which was released simultaneously worldwide on November 18, 2022, has sold more than 10...
Distractify

Sorry, You Can't Get the Shiny Legendaries in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Anyone who has already started their journey in the Paldea region knows that Shiny Hunting looks much different in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet than it has in previous generations. While there are plenty of ways to increase your chances at finding a Shiny Pokémon, there's no sound or animation to help you spot them in the wild, meaning you'll have to pay close attention to your surroundings if you want to have a successful hunt.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

