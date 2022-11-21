Read full article on original website
Dondozo Evolution, Stats, Location: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Dondozo is one of the Five Titans trainers must defeat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
All Pokémon That Evolve with Thunder Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
All Pokemon that Evolve with Thunder Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex: How Many Pokémon Are in it?
The total number of Pokémon found in the Pokédex for the games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Skeledirge Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Skeledirge’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
How to Catch Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
While the main Legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet are found in the first few minutes of each game, there are still four new Legendary Pokemon players can find as well. All four of these Pokemon can be found in each game as well unlike Koraidon or Miraidon. They are the four shrine Pokemon and finding them is not as easy as just knowing the locations. Here is a guide on how to find and Catch Chien-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokémon GO Solgaleo vs. Lunala
With Solgaleo and Lunala both making their debut in Pokémon GO, many are wondering which one to get, and how to get them.
Ultra Beast Nihilego Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to the Five-Star Pokemon GO raid featuring Ultra Beast Nihilego.
Where to Find Dawn Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Looking for Dawn Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Here's what you need to know.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sets New Nintendo Record
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has only been available for a few days now, but the ninth Pokemon generation has already broken a record for Nintendo. According to a press release from the company, the two versions collectively sold 10 million copies in just three days, making it the biggest launch for any Nintendo published game ever. It's a stunning figure for the series, and it's a safe bet that the number will grow quickly with the holiday season already upon us!
How to get the Pokemon Violet Sinistea Chips and Malicious Armor
How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge with the Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet - or how to get Ceruledge in Scarlet
Pokémon says ‘cheugy’ in 2022, causing mass confusion
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s English-language localizers are clearly hip to a bunch of online terminology, and some players who aren’t terminally online are confused. One instance in particular is creating amusement and bewilderment among Pokémon fans: Director Clavell, who runs the Paldean region academy, asks, “What does ‘cheugy’ mean?”
How to Evolve Bramblin Into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Learn the special sequence required to turn your Bramblin into a Brambleghast in the latest Pokemon games.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Medali Gym Secret Menu Items Answers Listed
In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Gyms operate a little differently. Here's how to pass the Medali Gym Test and Secret Menu quiz.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: 8 tips and tricks to get started
Calling all Pokémon trainers, new and old! The next generation of the most popular IP in the world is here and is breaking new ground for the series. While every entry in the Pokémon franchise introduces at least a few new features or mechanics here and there, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have made arguably the biggest leap in the series to date by giving trainers access to an entirely open world in the Paldea region. This one change means a ton of the things that longtime fans have always known about the series have changed.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet shatters records, becomes fastest-selling Nintendo game ever
Despite being tainted by performance issues that have persisted since launch, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the fastest-selling game in Nintendo’s history—as confirmed by the company. “Pokémon Scarlett and Violet for Nintendo Switch, which was released simultaneously worldwide on November 18, 2022, has sold more than 10...
When Does the Pokémon GO Astral Eclipse Event End?
Pokémon GO's Astral Eclipse event has begun, but when does it all come to an end?
Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Best Way to Unlock the M13B in DMZ
Thanks to a recently posted viral TikTok, however, it seems all players can unlock the M13B in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 without breaking a sweat.
How to Change Ping Color Warzone 2
Want to change the color of the Ping marker in Warzone 2? Here's what you need to know.
Sorry, You Can't Get the Shiny Legendaries in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
Anyone who has already started their journey in the Paldea region knows that Shiny Hunting looks much different in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet than it has in previous generations. While there are plenty of ways to increase your chances at finding a Shiny Pokémon, there's no sound or animation to help you spot them in the wild, meaning you'll have to pay close attention to your surroundings if you want to have a successful hunt.
