Alabama vs. Auburn picks, predictions: Iron Bowl college football odds, spread, lines

This year's edition of the Iron Bowl may not have SEC or national championship implications, but this is still one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports as Alabama and Auburn meet in college football's Week 13 action on Saturday.

Alabama appears to have played itself out of College Football Playoff contention with losses to Tennessee and LSU, by a combined four points and both on the last play of each game, but there's still a clear path to a quality New Year's bowl game if the Crimson Tide can stay at two losses.

Auburn, meanwhile, is a program in transition. It's in the market for a new coach after firing Bryan Harsin amid a pile of losses and recruiting failures, and brought on former Tigers legend Cadillac Williams to serve as head coach. And with some success: he's 2-1 as interim and just six points from being undefeated.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the Iron Bowl.

Iron Bowl: Alabama vs. Auburn picks, predictions

Alabama's chance of victory: The computer is siding strongly with the Crimson Tide, which has the huge 94.5 percent chance to defeat Auburn outright and move to 10 wins on the season.

Auburn's chance of victory: By contrast, the index projects the Tigers have a 5.5 percent edge in trying to upset the Tide, become bowl eligible, and move to .500 to close the year out.

Point spread: Alabama comes into the game as strong 21.5 point favorites to beat Auburn, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 48.5 points

Moneyline: Auburn + 1050 | Alabama -2000

Spread consensus pick: Alabama -21.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Alabama will defeat Auburn outright by a score of 34.5 to 13.8 on Saturday.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Central on the main CBS network and streams on fuboTV ( Try for free ).

Alabama predictions: Bama stayed put at No. 3 on its 131 college football rankings , owing to its projected per-game scoring margin of 26.4 points, and still with a slim 15.3 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Auburn predictions: FPI slots the Tigers at 46th nationally, an improvement of five spots after defeating Western Kentucky last weekend.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to CFP Selection Committee

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC Alabama Clemson Oregon Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Tulane Ole Miss Oregon State UCF Texas Cincinnati Louisville

