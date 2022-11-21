ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals single-game tournaments

By Jovan Alford
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Sporting News

Why did the Cardinals fire Sean Kugler? Groping incident in Mexico City leads to coach's dismissal, report says

The Cardinals have endured a tumultuous season to date and it got even rockier during the team's Week 11 trip to Mexico City. The Cardinals were unable to compete with the 49ers during their "Monday Night Football" clash at Estadio Azteca. Arizona lost 38-10 in a drubbing similar to that of their season-opening loss to the Chiefs (44-21).
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Sporting News

Bills vs. Lions odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Thanksgiving game

The Bills will head back to the Motor City on Thanksgiving to play the Lions at Ford Field in the first game of the annual tripleheader (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Buffalo snapped its two-game losing streak last week with an eight-point win over the Browns in Detroit. As for the Lions, they are riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Giants 31-18 on the road. Detroit is also looking to fix its Thanksgiving woes, as it's lost five-straight games on Turkey Day.
DETROIT, MI
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high

Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
Sporting News

Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough

Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 12 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Week 12 brings a break from byes with a full game feast starting with a tripleheader on Thanksgiving. Having a full complement of start 'em, sit 'em options sounds great, but it can actually create more headaches for fantasy football owners obsessing over every roster decision ahead of the stretch run. Fortunately, Sporting News' NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his latest helping of lineup advice.
AOL Corp

Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible

The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving games

You always want to get your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions started off right when there's only one Thursday night game. That notion gets tripled during the three-game midweek feast offered by the NFL on Thanksgiving in Week 12. Starting with the Bills-Lions matchup (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS), continuing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for Thursday's daily fantasy football contests

The Week 12 NFL DFS action begins with a three-game slate on Thanksgiving that features a ton of star players and favorable matchups that daily fantasy football players will look to capitalize on. Our DraftKings lineup is built around a fun QB-RB Cowboys' stack and a trio of Bills players who could have big outings against a questionable Lions' defense.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Thanksgiving: Vikings hold off Patriots in prime time; Cowboys take down Giants

The NFL will deliver three good Thanksgiving games for a change. Buffalo (7-3) stayed in Detroit after beating the Browns in Week 11 in a game that was relocated because of snow. The Bills are heavy favorites around MVP candidate Josh Allen, but these might not be the same-old Lions. Detroit (4-6) is on a rare three-game winning streak, and second-year coach Dan Campbell might have a turn-around in the making after all.
WASHINGTON STATE

