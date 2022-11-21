Read full article on original website
Related
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Essence
Novae, A Black-Owned Fintech Company, Launches Free Grant Search Platform
The tool is aimed to streamline often tedious grant searches and help small businesses tap into funding resources. Business grants are a substantial catalyst for small companies, but finding and applying for them can be an arduous process. Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC is aimed to make it...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: No-code fintech services startup Taktile closes $20M Series A round
Soooo you may have received the, erm, first edition of Daily Crunch yesterday, where we mentioned a certain conference, placing it in the wrong country. Whoops — we updated the headline. Sorry, Finland, we love you, honestly. That was yesterday. Today, there’s a wall of new exciting things to...
Essence
August Alsina Shares His Truth On VH1’s The Surreal Life
“Love showed up but in a new way. I want to share that and honor the person who loves me and is teaching me so much about love and healing.”. August Alsina is sharing his truth again. The singer might’ve “come out” as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on VH1’s The Surreal Life. On the show, Alsina credited a man standing nearby with helping him find “a love that feels limitless.”
Essence
Masani Musa Discusses The Future Of Radio As The Host of Sirius XM’s TikTok Music Show
The new radio show was inspired by TikTok's wildly popular "For You" page. Ask any avid TikTok user and they’ll tell you the app has changed their life. From tapping into relationship advice, laughing at hilariously relatable clips or recreating delicious recipes, the platform curates specific content with near psychic-like accuracy for its more than 1 billion users. TikTok’s winning formula can be felt across nearly all industries, even radio.
businesspartnermagazine.com
How Do You Choose the Best Ecommerce Platform for Startups?
As consumers are increasingly heading online to purchase all kinds of products, it’s not surprising that the number of ecommerce startup businesses is growing as well. If you’ve been thinking of launching your own online store, know that your choice of ecommerce platform can play a big part in your success.
Benzinga
Elon Musk Says Making Internal Twitter Conversations On Hunter Biden Laptop Story Public 'Necessary To Restore Trust'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk agreed with a post on the platform that asked him to make all "internal discussions" public about the "decision to censor" New York Post's story on Hunter Biden's laptop. What Happened: Musk, who took over Twitter in late October, said, "This is necessary to restore public...
Essence
10 Black-Owned Brands For Black Friday Fashion Deals
Black Friday is almost here so, we found some deals you might be interested in. If you’re not the type to go out and hit the mall for your Black Friday deals, we understand (‘cause same). After years of having to wake up early on Friday morning or even heading out on Thanksgiving night, it’s time to take a seat while you shop.
Essence
Lagos Fashion Week Continues To Carve Out Space For The African Fashion & Beauty Industry
SS23, themed ‘Collaboration, Co-creation and Community’ saw an immersion like no other. Since its inception in 2011, the Lagos Fashion Week platform, under the Style House Files mother agency, has successfully managed to position itself as one of the pioneers of African fashion. From its collaborations, incubation programs, mentorship initiatives, and proffering of solutions to the experienced funding problems of fashion brands in Africa through its Fashion Focus Fund— amongst many other means, the impacts of the platform are so solid it rubs off on key stakeholders in the fashion industry including models, designers, photographers, buyers, stockist, and the likes.
Benzinga
Facing Trouble Streaming HBO Max Content On Apple TV 4K? Don't Worry — A Fix Is On The Way
HBO Max, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD, is fixing a bug troubling Apple Inc.'s AAPL TV 4K devices. What Happened: Apple TV 4K users have been getting abrupt "can't play title" errors while streaming HBO Max content. HBO’s SVP of Communications Chris Willard said the platform is...
Futurism
Companies Already Investing in Tech to Scan Employees’ Brains
It's no secret that a lot of bosses out there would love to get inside their employees' heads. And now, perhaps unfortunately for said employees, they might be starting to actually do so. A number of companies have cropped up in recent years offering employers mind-reading devices for their workforce....
TechCrunch
Bank engagement startup Flourish Fi leans into concept of ‘banks aren’t going anywhere’
The San Francisco-based startup, co-founded by Jessica Eting and Pedro Moura in 2018, licenses technology to banks and fintechs so that they can provide better customer engagement and loyalty while customers increase their knowledge of all things financial. “We work with a lot of individuals who are new to the...
cryptoglobe.com
Decentralized Social Names Former Meta Exec as COO
Los Angeles, California, 22nd November, 2022, Chainwire. Salil Shah joins DeSo after holding exec roles at Meta and Pinterest, most recently leading global go-to-market for Meta Fintech. Key Takeaways. Salil Shah, former Meta, and Pinterest executive, has joined DeSo, a blockchain platform that has raised $200 million from Sequoia, Andreessen...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
Refinery29
A Week In Melbourne, Victoria, As A Startup Co-Founder On $0
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...
AdWeek
Scaling a CPG Brand in 2022 and Beyond
In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Mark Edmonson, CMO at Materne North America-GoGo squeeZ, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss marketing in a rapidly evolving environment. Edmonson shares his journey and demystifies the process of growing and scaling a major brand like GoGo squeeZ.
DeData Studios: Helping Users Take Back Control of Their Data
Gone are the days when big tech companies like Meta decide when and how to monetize your personal information. Or are they? With the advent of blockchain and web3, the technical capabilities may be out there – but how exactly do we onboard a critical mass of everyday users? How do we speed up the journey towards a truly “DeData” world? From permissionless social media platforms to decentralized, self-sovereign identity (DID), web3 technology has the potential to completely transform the way data is owned and used. Users finally have the opportunity to take back control of their data.
3printr.com
Digital Smile Design and Formlabs announce partnership
Digital Smile Design (DSD) has recently announced its official partnership with Formlabs Dental. A global player in the field of 3D printing, Formlabs aims to expand access to digital fabrication so that anyone can make anything. This new collaboration underlines DSD’s continued commitment to joining forces with key organizations who share the same values, a vision for the future of dentistry and a dedication to advancing the profession.
technologynetworks.com
Cognitive Technique Brings Out Creativity in "Conventional" Thinkers
Even people who tend to think conventionally, such as accountants or insurance adjusters, can be creative, a recent study suggests, if they can look at emotional situations in a different light. In a set of experiments, researchers found that conventional thinkers, those who rank low on openness to new ideas...
Comments / 0