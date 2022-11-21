Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On
The biggest game on tonight's slate was the budding rivalry game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. This rivalry was spurned on by a trade that saw Philly get James Harden from the Nets in exchange for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and Ben Simmons. Simmons' history with the...
Sporting News
How long is Joel Embiid out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on 76ers star
Injuries continue to take a toll on the 76ers, with superstar Joel Embiid joining an already extensive list of inactive players. Embiid, who has already missed time this season, will now be sidelined with a left foot injury sustained during a stretch of dominant play. Philadelphia's All-NBA center joins James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey as the fourth starter to be hampered by injury in recent weeks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Concerned For Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will face some insane boos in Philly tonight. Ben Simmons is returning to Philadelphia for the first time since his trade last year. As many of you already know, Simmons and Philly ended on bad terms. The fanbase hates him and his guts. Additionally, Philly fans are ruthless and will prey on his insecurities.
Nets star Ben Simmons’ upcoming return to Philly draws brutally honest reaction from Sixers coach Doc Rivers
There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Ben Simmons’ return to his former stomping ground when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. It will be the first time Simmons will play in Philly since forcing his way out of the team last season, and it comes as no surprise that Sixers fans are eagerly anticipating his return.
Ben Simmons’s Missed Free Throws Give Sixers Fans Free CFA
The former 76ers star did at least one thing that made Philadelphia fans happy on Tuesday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Gets Honest About Return To Philly
Ben Simmons continues to get better this season. Ben Simmons was roasted at the start of the season due to some lackluster play for the Brooklyn Nets. There were times when Simmons looked like he had zero interest in actually shooting the ball, and his teammates were frustrated about it. Thankfully, Simmons has turned the corner.
Ben Simmons reportedly did charity work in Philadelphia anonymously for a heartbreaking reason
Simmons couldn't even give back to the community because of the hate
Sporting News
When will Jameson Williams play for Lions? Projected return date, injury updates for 2022 NFL debut
After starting the season 1-6, the kneecap-bitin' Lions are showing signs of life, winning their last three games over the Packers, Bears and Giants. Now, reinforcements may be on the way. The Lions selected explosive Alabama wideout Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft....
WSOC-TV
Sixers beat Nets despite missing Joel Embiid and James Harden in Ben Simmons' return to Philly
The Brooklyn Nets' issues go well beyond who's not on the court, and Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia demonstrated that to an embarrassing extent. The Nets entered the game with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons all playing, a rarity In recent weeks. The Philadelphia 76ers entered the game without Joel Embiid (out two games with a foot injury), James Harden (foot sprain) and Tyrese Maxey (foot fracture).
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction, pick, odds: Ben Simmons returns to Philly
Ben Simmons is coming off his best showing for the Brooklyn Nets since being traded from the 76ers. Simmons heads into Tuesday's return to Philadelphia feeling good even while anticipating the reaction from 76ers' fans. "In Philly? Come on now, I know what's coming," Simmons said. "That's part of the...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Nets Can’t Outlast the Sixers in Philly
Nets forward Ben Simmons was booed relentlessly, and Brooklyn fell behind by as much as 16 points in the fourth quarter as the 76ers ran away with 115-106 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday night. The Nets found themselves down 12 points at one point earlier the game,...
Lakers feel they can play .500 ball by mid-December
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-11, which is one of the worst records in the NBA, but there are signs they may be starting to turn things around. They won three games in a row before losing a hard-fought contest to the Phoenix Suns, 115-105, on Tuesday – and that was without LeBron James, who has missed their last five games with a strained adductor.
Ex-Yankees coach was ready to retire until Phillies made him an offer he couldn’t refuse
Rob Thomson isn’t going anywhere. But that wasn’t the original plan. In fact, the Philadelphia Phillies manager had plans to retire after the 2022 season. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. At the end of 2021, Thomson, a bench coach at the time, told then-manager Joe...
Sporting News
This incredibly accurate Ben Simmons NBA Draft scouting report from 2016 predicted issues with Nets, 76ers
When it comes to evaluating draft prospects, it's fairly common for there to be a consensus No. 1-ranked player heading into the NBA Draft each year. Once that consensus No. 1 player is established, it can be hard for talent evaluators to veer away from groupthink, even if that player no longer appears to be the best in his draft class.
Sporting News
What is the Kings' victory beam? Sacramento's new winning tradition is taking NBA by storm
If you have scrolled through NBA Twitter over the last couple of weeks, you've likely seen the phrase "light the beam" somewhere. If you're wondering where it came from or what it means, you've come to the right place. The Sacramento Kings have been one of the best stories in...
Yardbarker
Sixers steal win in Ben Simmons’ heated homecoming
It was one of the most highly anticipated games of the young season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons, once hoped to be the prize of the Process, would be playing on the hardwood in Philadelphia for the first time since his infamous performance with the Sixers in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.
'Too bad the NBC Peacock can’t flex its way out of this leftover turkey.' How national writers, oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Eagles game
Well, the Pack was back for a couple days. And now Joe Barry has become The Grinch who stole the season and Thanksgiving. The Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator has become the target of criticism. He may be the target of three-day old yams if he surfaces on your TV screen Sunday night.
Sporting News
Why did the Texans bench Davis Mills? Houston reportedly makes QB change after 1-8-1 start
The Texans are reportedly making a switch at quarterback after 10 games. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Houston will send starter Davis Mills to the bench ahead of this weekend's matchup with the Dolphins, days after Lovie Smith was noncommittal about his role going forward. While Smith has...
Sporting News
What channel is Patriots vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL Thanksgiving game
The Vikings and Patriots round off this year's Turkey Day NFL slate, pitting two sides that hoping to cement their postseason aspirations sooner rather than later. The Vikes (8-2) have gone from strength to strength this year, riding wide receiver Justin Jefferson's broad shoulders to an impressive start. With a four-game edge over the second-place Packers, Minnesota stands in rarified air. The next focus? locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
