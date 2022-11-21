The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-11, which is one of the worst records in the NBA, but there are signs they may be starting to turn things around. They won three games in a row before losing a hard-fought contest to the Phoenix Suns, 115-105, on Tuesday – and that was without LeBron James, who has missed their last five games with a strained adductor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO