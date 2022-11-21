ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

How long is Joel Embiid out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on 76ers star

Injuries continue to take a toll on the 76ers, with superstar Joel Embiid joining an already extensive list of inactive players. Embiid, who has already missed time this season, will now be sidelined with a left foot injury sustained during a stretch of dominant play. Philadelphia's All-NBA center joins James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey as the fourth starter to be hampered by injury in recent weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Concerned For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons will face some insane boos in Philly tonight. Ben Simmons is returning to Philadelphia for the first time since his trade last year. As many of you already know, Simmons and Philly ended on bad terms. The fanbase hates him and his guts. Additionally, Philly fans are ruthless and will prey on his insecurities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Ben Simmons’ upcoming return to Philly draws brutally honest reaction from Sixers coach Doc Rivers

There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Ben Simmons’ return to his former stomping ground when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. It will be the first time Simmons will play in Philly since forcing his way out of the team last season, and it comes as no surprise that Sixers fans are eagerly anticipating his return.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Gets Honest About Return To Philly

Ben Simmons continues to get better this season. Ben Simmons was roasted at the start of the season due to some lackluster play for the Brooklyn Nets. There were times when Simmons looked like he had zero interest in actually shooting the ball, and his teammates were frustrated about it. Thankfully, Simmons has turned the corner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC-TV

Sixers beat Nets despite missing Joel Embiid and James Harden in Ben Simmons' return to Philly

The Brooklyn Nets' issues go well beyond who's not on the court, and Ben Simmons' return to Philadelphia demonstrated that to an embarrassing extent. The Nets entered the game with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons all playing, a rarity In recent weeks. The Philadelphia 76ers entered the game without Joel Embiid (out two games with a foot injury), James Harden (foot sprain) and Tyrese Maxey (foot fracture).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Nets Can’t Outlast the Sixers in Philly

Nets forward Ben Simmons was booed relentlessly, and Brooklyn fell behind by as much as 16 points in the fourth quarter as the 76ers ran away with 115-106 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday night. The Nets found themselves down 12 points at one point earlier the game,...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers feel they can play .500 ball by mid-December

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-11, which is one of the worst records in the NBA, but there are signs they may be starting to turn things around. They won three games in a row before losing a hard-fought contest to the Phoenix Suns, 115-105, on Tuesday – and that was without LeBron James, who has missed their last five games with a strained adductor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Sixers steal win in Ben Simmons’ heated homecoming

It was one of the most highly anticipated games of the young season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons, once hoped to be the prize of the Process, would be playing on the hardwood in Philadelphia for the first time since his infamous performance with the Sixers in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

'Too bad the NBC Peacock can’t flex its way out of this leftover turkey.' How national writers, oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Eagles game

Well, the Pack was back for a couple days. And now Joe Barry has become The Grinch who stole the season and Thanksgiving. The Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator has become the target of criticism. He may be the target of three-day old yams if he surfaces on your TV screen Sunday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

What channel is Patriots vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL Thanksgiving game

The Vikings and Patriots round off this year's Turkey Day NFL slate, pitting two sides that hoping to cement their postseason aspirations sooner rather than later. The Vikes (8-2) have gone from strength to strength this year, riding wide receiver Justin Jefferson's broad shoulders to an impressive start. With a four-game edge over the second-place Packers, Minnesota stands in rarified air. The next focus? locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy