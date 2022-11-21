Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Bulls Matchup

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls are set to meet Monday night for the third time already throughout the 2022-23 NBA season.

Boston and Chicago first squared off on Oct. 24 with the Bulls coming away with the win in surprising fashion, 120-102. The Celtics did get revenge when the Bulls came to town on Nov. 4, 123-119.

The Celtics come into Monday's contest looking like a completely different team than they did the first time these two teams met. Boston enters the showdown riding a league-high nine-game win streak and has the best record in the NBA. The Bulls haven't been as fortunate lately and have lost four straight games and sit at 6-10, good for 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

There are plenty of players to look out for in the Monday night tilt. From Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart with Boston, to Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic, there's sure to be plenty of talent on the court. It should be a high-flying affair Monday, which is good for some interesting prop bets from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Here are three prop bets to consider ahead of Monday's Celtics-Bulls matchup:

Over 227.5 Total Points Scored (-110)

The Celtics have undoubtedly the best offense in the NBA right now. Boston is averaging 120.2 points themselves per game heading into Monday's tilt while the Bulls average 110.5. Boston's matchups have gone over the 227 threshold in three of the last four games and should easily do so again Monday.

If you were to place a $110 wager down and the two teams combine for 228 points or more, the payout would be $100.

Jaylen Brown Over 34.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125)

The young Boston star is enjoying the best start to a season of his career and it is showing across the stat sheet. Brown is averaging career-highs across the board with 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Brown has tallied over 34.5 points, rebounds, and assists in four of his last five games played and should be able to do so again Monday. If he were to reach 35 points, rebounds, and assists and you place a $125 wager, the payout would be $100.

Jaylen Brown Over 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (+120)

Brown's three-point percentage surprisingly is down to open the 2022-23 season, but he still is shooting plenty each night. The young Boston wing is shooting 6.7 three-pointers per game for the Celtics and is hitting 2.3 per night.

Brown has hit over two threes in two of his last three games played and if he does so Monday night and you place a $100 wager down, the payout would be $120.

