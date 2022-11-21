ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannonsburg, MI

My Magic GR

Pop Up & Give Back For Christmas At This Grand Rapids Pop Up Shop

Once you have filled your belly with your Thanksgiving feast, it is officially time for Christmas!. Plus, the holidays (whether it's Thanksgiving or Christmas) are all about giving back and helping when and where you can. Within Grand Rapids alone, there are plenty of ways to give back to the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays

We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
NASHVILLE, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 18-20, 2022

Welcome to winter! The cold and snowy weather will help set the scene for a couple of Christmas Parades or to check out some holiday decorations and shopping. It is also the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the 2022 season. If you'd rather be indoors, there is the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival and a concerts and a Hollywood medium.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131

The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

Muskegon Animal Shelter Having ‘Ruff’ Time After Being Scammed Out Of $10,000 By Thieves

I truly believe there is a special place down below for people who take advantage of those in need. Especially ANIMALS in need. Our pets give us an unending about of love and support, so the least we as a society can do is protect them back where and when we can. That's why animal shelters like the Muskegon Humane Society are so important. They take care of the 'extra' pets in our community until they find their forever home.
MUSKEGON, MI
My Magic GR

Ducks Are Getting In A Row For the Grand Rapids Amphitheater

The 12,000-seat amphitheater that will be built in the next couple of years in Grand Rapids has its ducks in a row and things appear to be moving swimmingly. I have been lucky enough to see concerts in all the major cities in the state of Michigan, and I remember driving to Grand Rapids often for shows way before I ever lived here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids Get Ready For Your Water And Sewer Rates To Rise

If money is not already tight enough in your household, it may get a little tighter if you live in Grand Rapids because your water and sewer rates are about to rise. I call it "The Great Gouge" but I am not blaming the city of Grand Rapids. The problem is much bigger than one city, it's global but does affect your wallet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

