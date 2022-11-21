Read full article on original website
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings
The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House. Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever. One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.
The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign
The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
Joe and Jill Biden to celebrate Thanksgiving on Nantucket
President Joe Biden will once again enjoy a Nantucket Thanksgiving. He and First Lady Jill Biden will travel on Tuesday to the island where they will celebrate the holiday with family, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Friday. On Thanksgiving Day, the Bidens will call members of the military to thank them for their service, she said.
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports. The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time. The far-right senator...
Trump’s turkey warning: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donald Trump, in his subdued announcement of his third run for the U.S. Presidency, served up a grim picture of America. “Good luck getting a turkey,” gobbled Donald, stuffed with hubris, lies, corruption and investigations by the Department of Justice, State of New York and Fulton County Georgia.
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
Donald Trump Says He Should Have Nuclear Codes: 'Enemies Would Be Afraid'
Donald Trump has once again defended removing documents from the White House after he left office by suggesting the country would be "better off" if he still had access to nuclear codes. During a political rally in Dayton, Ohio, in support of a number of his endorsed midterm candidates, the...
Biden's aides describe Trump as a defeated and vulnerable figure who could help the president secure a second term, report says
Speaking to Reuters, several aides to President Joe Biden said they think Donald Trump running in 2024 could help secure their boss another win.
Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House
There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
Here’s What President Biden Was Doing During Trump’s 2024 Speech
As Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders to deal with crisis in Europe.
Analysis: Meet the 'Never-Again Trump' Republicans
Donald Trump faced vocal opposition from the "Never Trump" wing of the GOP in the 2016 and 2020 elections. In today's episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza explains how a new group -- the "Never-Again Trumpers" -- could pose a threat to the former president as he mounts a third bid for the White House.
Midterm malaise: Biden, Democrats may be losing both voters and the media, critics say
President Joe Biden was given a "bottomless Pinocchio" rating for a recent claim; issued by the Washington Post's longtime fact-checker, Glenn Kessler.
Naomi Biden Urged Her Grandfather to Run Against Trump. She Just Got Married at the White House
The President—or “Pop” as his grandkids call him—will attend his granddaughter’s wedding during a surge of optimism in his inner circle.
Rift in Trump’s inner circle over 2024 presidential campaign announcement
With the ex-president facing heat for the GOP’s midterm washout, there is conflict on if he should hold off next week’s event
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
Roger Stone Warns Ron DeSantis It Would Be 'Treachery' To Run Against Trump
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and “dirty trickster” political operative Roger Stone warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that it would be “treachery” to run against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Stone insisted in his post on the right-wing Telegram social media platform...
