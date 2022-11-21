Read full article on original website
Jeannette Faultersack Woods
Jeannette Faultersack Woods, 71, of Fort Atkinson, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. Jeannette was born to Norman and Mary Morrison Faultersack on March 17, 1951 in Watertown, WI. She attended Fort Atkinson public schools Caswell, Rockwell, Emery and Luther, graduating from...
Paid advertisement: Capn’s 11th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; Randy Schopen Foundation
The Randy Schopen Foundation, Inc., an area nonprofit organization formed to “give someone a chance,” will be hosting its 11th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, Saturday, Dec. 17, at Fairview Sports Bar and Grill, 711 W. Racine St., Jefferson. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the festivities. New this year, the meeting will feature live music by Gas Can Alley.
Coyote visits Evergreen Cemetery
An animal, which is presumed to be a coyote, has been visiting areas within the city limits of Fort Atkinson, according to information posted on the city of Fort Atkinson’s Facebook page. According to the post, the animal was spotted recently near Riverside Drive, and Rankin and Shirley streets.
Whitewater: ‘Shop Small Holiday Market’ to be held at Cravath Lakefront Park
A “Shop Small Holiday Market” will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, at Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater, according to information made available by the Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce. The market will be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will feature gifts and...
Whitewater: DATCP liaison to offer presentation about scams
The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library has announced that it will be hosting a presentation about common scams and fraudulent behaviors. According to a news release, Jeff Kersten, an agency liaison with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), will be presenting information aimed at helping the public identify the details and warning signs of common scams.
Fort Lions honor veterans; member honored with Piecemakers quilt
The Fort Atkinson chapter of the Lions Club recently honored 22 of its members for their military service. According to a news release, presentations honoring the members were made during the club’s first November meeting, with club members Jan Brockmann and Donna Petersen serving as presentation leaders. The presentation...
Fort Community Foundation opens online access to 2023 scholarships
The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has announced that website access is available for those looking to make applications during the 2023 scholarship season. According to a news release, access is available through a website called “Fort Scholarships.”. Those visiting the website will find eligibility requirements for many scholarships, along...
UW-Whitewater music department to present annual holiday gala
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music has announced that it will be holding its annual Gala Holiday Concert. According to a news release, the event will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. “This annual holiday tradition is filled with joyous sounds...
Hoard Museum to hold gingerbread house contest; offers holiday schedule
The Hoard Historical Museum has announced it will be holding a gingerbread house contest. According to information released by the museum, the contest is open to individuals of all ages. Houses can also be built and submitted for entry by families. After a two-year hiatus, the release noted, the event...
Jefferson County Agri-Business to offer grants benefiting area youth
The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club has announced that it will be providing grants to local organizations offering agricultural projects that benefit area youth. According to a recent news release, applications for the grants are available on the club’s website: www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com. As part of the application process, applicants are asked...
