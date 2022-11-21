ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortatkinsononline.com

Jeannette Faultersack Woods

Jeannette Faultersack Woods, 71, of Fort Atkinson, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. Jeannette was born to Norman and Mary Morrison Faultersack on March 17, 1951 in Watertown, WI. She attended Fort Atkinson public schools Caswell, Rockwell, Emery and Luther, graduating from...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Paid advertisement: Capn’s 11th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; Randy Schopen Foundation

The Randy Schopen Foundation, Inc., an area nonprofit organization formed to “give someone a chance,” will be hosting its 11th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, Saturday, Dec. 17, at Fairview Sports Bar and Grill, 711 W. Racine St., Jefferson. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the festivities. New this year, the meeting will feature live music by Gas Can Alley.
JEFFERSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Coyote visits Evergreen Cemetery

An animal, which is presumed to be a coyote, has been visiting areas within the city limits of Fort Atkinson, according to information posted on the city of Fort Atkinson’s Facebook page. According to the post, the animal was spotted recently near Riverside Drive, and Rankin and Shirley streets.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: DATCP liaison to offer presentation about scams

The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library has announced that it will be hosting a presentation about common scams and fraudulent behaviors. According to a news release, Jeff Kersten, an agency liaison with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), will be presenting information aimed at helping the public identify the details and warning signs of common scams.
WHITEWATER, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort Lions honor veterans; member honored with Piecemakers quilt

The Fort Atkinson chapter of the Lions Club recently honored 22 of its members for their military service. According to a news release, presentations honoring the members were made during the club’s first November meeting, with club members Jan Brockmann and Donna Petersen serving as presentation leaders. The presentation...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort Community Foundation opens online access to 2023 scholarships

The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has announced that website access is available for those looking to make applications during the 2023 scholarship season. According to a news release, access is available through a website called “Fort Scholarships.”. Those visiting the website will find eligibility requirements for many scholarships, along...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

UW-Whitewater music department to present annual holiday gala

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music has announced that it will be holding its annual Gala Holiday Concert. According to a news release, the event will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. “This annual holiday tradition is filled with joyous sounds...
WHITEWATER, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Hoard Museum to hold gingerbread house contest; offers holiday schedule

The Hoard Historical Museum has announced it will be holding a gingerbread house contest. According to information released by the museum, the contest is open to individuals of all ages. Houses can also be built and submitted for entry by families. After a two-year hiatus, the release noted, the event...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson County Agri-Business to offer grants benefiting area youth

The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club has announced that it will be providing grants to local organizations offering agricultural projects that benefit area youth. According to a recent news release, applications for the grants are available on the club’s website: www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com. As part of the application process, applicants are asked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy