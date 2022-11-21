PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pastor of a historic Philadelphia church on Tuesday made a public plea to the still-unidentified person who stole over $20,000 from the church's safe earlier this month."I'm not interested in you going to jail, I'm interested in you getting another chance as the God we serve does for so many of us," said Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.Police released surveillance video from Enon Tabernacle showed a Nov. 12 burglary. They say someone was seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot, and then breaking through a glass door to...

