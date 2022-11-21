Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Philadelphia
Brief Case Containing $60,000 Stolen During Attack by 3 Men, Police Say
Philadelphia police say a man was attacked, handcuffed and robbed of thousands of dollars by three men in the Frankford section of the city early Wednesday morning. The suspects ran off with the victim’s brief case containing $60,000 after they hit him in the head with a gun, police said. It happened while the victim was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street just before 2 a.m.
CBS News
Police release video of burglaries in West Philadelphia
The surveillance videos show two different stores in West Philadelphia burglarized. Police are asking for the public's help.
Cashapp payment to girlfriend led cops to home invasion suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Germantown man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges related to two home invasion robberies where Temple University students were victims.Nasir Johnson, 25, is charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping along with conspiracy, vehicle theft, weapons offenses and others related to accessing cell phones.Police linked Johnson to a string of robberies of Temple University students on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, November 21, as well as an unrelated car theft of a Lexus.His arrest came after police tracked multiple stolen cars and an alleged fraudulent Cashapp payment using a robbery victim's phone. Here are details of...
Norristown Shooting Victim Recorded Video Of Killer, Police Say
The Philadelphia man shot dead in Montgomery County Monday night recorded his killer on video, authorities say. As Daily Voice has reported, 35-year-old Tyrone Guy was shot on West Main Street in Norristown at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. He died of his injuries early Tuesday morning, officials said.
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
Temple Home Invasion Suspect In Custody, Say Philly Police
A suspect connected to two home invasion robberies near Temple University has been arrested, according to Philadelphia police. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a 23-year-old man was being processed and booked. He did not name the suspect or detail the charges pending. As Daily...
Philly Man Handcuffed, Beaten, And Robbed For $60K: Police
A Philadelphia man standing in his own driveway was robbed of $60,000 cash, according to authorities. City police told Daily Voice that a 33-year-old man was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street in the Frankford neighborhood at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 26, shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in South Philadelphia. According to authorities, police were called to the 2400 block of Morris Street Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found the 26-year-old victim with multiple...
Suspects attack Philadelphia business owner in driveway, steal $60,000: Police
A Philadelphia business owner was attacked in his own driveway. Police say he was robbed of $60,000.
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
New Surveillance Footage Shows Suspects In Terrifying Philly Home Invasion
Philadelphia police have released new video footage of the suspects who invaded an off-campus Temple University dorm and robbed the residents at gunpoint. As Daily Voice has reported, two men entered a student house on the 1300 block of North 15th Street at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
Gunman approaches couple out for early walk in Holmesburg, shoots man in leg
Police say the suspect opened fire on a couple out for an early morning walk in Holmesburg. A 39-year-old man was shot once in the leg.
fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
Bucks Man Led Friend Into Woods To Rape Her, Police Say
A Bucks County man is accused of leading a woman into the woods and raping her, authorities say. James M. Helms, 23, of Perkasie, is charged with rape by threat of forcible compulsion, felony sexual assault, and related offenses, according to Pennridge Regional Police Department. Investigators say Helms led a...
Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.No arrests have been made.
Pastor says suspected burglar should be given "another chance"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pastor of a historic Philadelphia church on Tuesday made a public plea to the still-unidentified person who stole over $20,000 from the church's safe earlier this month."I'm not interested in you going to jail, I'm interested in you getting another chance as the God we serve does for so many of us," said Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.Police released surveillance video from Enon Tabernacle showed a Nov. 12 burglary. They say someone was seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot, and then breaking through a glass door to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police in Montco. on hunt for apologetic bank robber
WHITPAIN TWP., Pa. — A man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County at gunpoint on Tuesday apparently expressed remorse for his actions. The holdup happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 1770 Dekalb Pike (Route 202) in Whitpain Township, near Blue Bell, according to a news release from the FBI.
downbeach.com
Ventnor Police charge 2 juveniles withy burglarizing vehicles
VENTNOR – Police here arrested two juveniles Monday and charged them with the alleged burglary of vehicles. It was at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 that a resident contacted the police after observing two males pulling on door handles of several parked cars in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue. The caller provided a brief description of the subjects, which was relayed to patrol units in the area.
Bystanders Disarm Would-Be Gunman In Chesco: Police
A Chester County man who pulled a gun during an argument in Oxford Borough was disarmed by a crowd of heroic bystanders, according to authorities. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Lincoln Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for a reported disturbance involving a firearm, the department said in a release.
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
