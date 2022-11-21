Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
Arch vs. Quinn? Steve Sarkisian Hints At Longhorns QB Competition in 2023
Steve Sarkisian declared the Texas Longhorns quarterback competition for 2023 open during his Monday press conference.
East Central player endures racial taunts at basketball tournament; schools say they're investigating
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The East Central girls basketball team said one of its players endured a racially charged situation at a basketball tournament in Marble Falls on Friday. The team posted on Twitter about what happened, saying that their athletes, coaching staff and parents were all hurt by...
Burnt Orange Nation
5-star CG AJ Johnson signs with Texas
Head coach Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns landed an elite combo guard on Monday when Casaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy standout AJ Johnson committed to and signed with the Longhorns. The 6’5, 165-pounder took an official visit to Austin in September when the football team hosted Alabama and also...
These Texas restaurants ranked on Esquire’s report of best new restaurants in America for 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to good food, even some of the best, Texas is no stranger to being a part of the conversation with the likes of California, New York and beyond. Barbecue, Tex-Mex, and almost any cuisine from around the world can be found in the...
12-hole indoor miniature golf spot The Dirdie Birdie now open at the Domain in Northwest Austin
The Dirdie Birdie Founders Vik and Lina Khasat took nearly two and a half years to plan and design the miniature golf space with Nine & Eye, a design and fabrication team, to make the experience reflective of Austin. (Courtesy The Dirdie Birdie) The Dirdie Birdie, an immersive miniature golf...
Austin Chronicle
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 12 of the college football season.
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Baylor
The Texas Longhorns wrap up their 2022 regular season on Friday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch and listen.
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns take on Baylor Bears in season finale
AUSTIN, Texas - The 24th-ranked UT football team takes some momentum, and Big 12 title game hopes into Friday's season finale with Baylor. Coach Steven Sarkisian and the Horns have to be wondering where they'd be sitting in the Big 12 race had they not lost at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.
Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location
“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Wimberley, Texas
Forty-five minutes southwest of Austin, you’ll find the small town of Wimberley, Texas. Situated where Cypress Creek and the Blanco River meet, amidst rolling hills and sprawling countryside, Wimberley has plenty to offer those taking a trip to Hill Country. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding you on a hike or visit to a popular swimming hole, head to town for shopping and a thriving arts scene, or sip your way through the area’s wineries and distilleries. Here, our favorite things to do in Wimberley, Texas.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
KXAN
It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas
Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria pioneers Cali-Mexican food
Christopher Haydostian is the owner and founder of R19 Taqueria in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Christopher Haydostian said his dream is to create and market the Cali-Mex culinary brand. Haydostian is from Los Angeles and has been a chef for over 20 years. After moving to Austin with his...
easttexasradio.com
Something Else To Worry About
Maggie Kieffer, 31, works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, she headed to work to open the office, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something wasn’t right. There was acid-smelling smoke, and they discovered the toilet had exploded. Austin’s fire department’s theory was that the ceiling vent overheated, caught fire and dropped onto the toilet seat, which started to burn. Lightning causes the same type of damage to a toilet in Oklahoma. No one was injured.
fox7austin.com
Another lottery player in Central Texas wins $1 million
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - A Liberty Hill resident has claimed their $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing on November 9. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the...
Resident outside of Austin wins $2 million off Powerball ticket
An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B.
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Marble Falls ISD investigating alleged racist incident at basketball tournament
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Marble Falls ISD confirmed it is investigating after reports of a racist incident occurring at a girls basketball tournament on Friday in Marble Falls. "Marble Falls School District has an unyielding commitment to love every child and inspire them to achieve their fullest potential, and this applies to children outside of our school district as well. We will continue to work with administration at East Central High to fully investigate and hold students accountable for their actions," the district said in a statement on Monday. "Marble Falls ISD does not condone any form of discrimination, and we would like students at East Central to know they have our full support."
