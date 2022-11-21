ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

5-star CG AJ Johnson signs with Texas

Head coach Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns landed an elite combo guard on Monday when Casaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy standout AJ Johnson committed to and signed with the Longhorns. The 6’5, 165-pounder took an official visit to Austin in September when the football team hosted Alabama and also...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died

Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns take on Baylor Bears in season finale

AUSTIN, Texas - The 24th-ranked UT football team takes some momentum, and Big 12 title game hopes into Friday's season finale with Baylor. Coach Steven Sarkisian and the Horns have to be wondering where they'd be sitting in the Big 12 race had they not lost at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.
AUSTIN, TX
What Now Austin

Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location

“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
AUSTIN, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Wimberley, Texas

Forty-five minutes southwest of Austin, you’ll find the small town of Wimberley, Texas. Situated where Cypress Creek and the Blanco River meet, amidst rolling hills and sprawling countryside, Wimberley has plenty to offer those taking a trip to Hill Country. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding you on a hike or visit to a popular swimming hole, head to town for shopping and a thriving arts scene, or sip your way through the area’s wineries and distilleries. Here, our favorite things to do in Wimberley, Texas.
WIMBERLEY, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
AUSTIN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Something Else To Worry About

Maggie Kieffer, 31, works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, she headed to work to open the office, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something wasn’t right. There was acid-smelling smoke, and they discovered the toilet had exploded. Austin’s fire department’s theory was that the ceiling vent overheated, caught fire and dropped onto the toilet seat, which started to burn. Lightning causes the same type of damage to a toilet in Oklahoma. No one was injured.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Another lottery player in Central Texas wins $1 million

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - A Liberty Hill resident has claimed their $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing on November 9. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at the QuikTrip on N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Marble Falls ISD investigating alleged racist incident at basketball tournament

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Marble Falls ISD confirmed it is investigating after reports of a racist incident occurring at a girls basketball tournament on Friday in Marble Falls. "Marble Falls School District has an unyielding commitment to love every child and inspire them to achieve their fullest potential, and this applies to children outside of our school district as well. We will continue to work with administration at East Central High to fully investigate and hold students accountable for their actions," the district said in a statement on Monday. "Marble Falls ISD does not condone any form of discrimination, and we would like students at East Central to know they have our full support."
MARBLE FALLS, TX

