Embolo scores, doesn't celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup
Breel Embolo's goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 victory over Cameroon at the World Cup
Remote desert camps house World Cup fans on a budget
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — For scores of foreign soccer fans, the road to the World Cup in Doha starts every morning at a barren campsite in the middle of the desert. Visitors who found hotels in central Doha booked up or far beyond their budget have settled for the faraway, dust-blown tent village in […]
Portugal v Ghana: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Barry Glendenning for updates as Portugal and Ghana get their campaigns under way
Path to US Men's National Team runs through North Texas
DALLAS — The path to the World Cup appears to go through North Texas. Three players on the U.S. Men's National Team were part of the FC Dallas Youth Academy. Jesus Ferreira, Kellyn Acosta and Weston McKennie have all been a part of the youth program and are now in Qatar representing the country.
North Texas native McKennie readies for World Cup with red, white & blue hair
DOHA, Qatar — Weston McKennie got into the patriotic spirit, dying his hair red, white and blue ahead of the United States' World Cup opener against Wales. The 24-year-old midfielder from Fort Lewis, Washington, showed up with the new colors for Sunday night's training session. McKennie, who plays for Juventus in Italy, previously had a streak of blond in his hair.
German Patriot air defence units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw
BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Berlin made it clear on Thursday that the Patriot air defence units it offered to Poland are intended for use on NATO territory, countering demands by Warsaw for the system to be sent to Ukraine.
North Texas soccer fans cheer on US Men's National Team at FC Dallas watch party
FRISCO, Texas — More than 1,000 fans showed up for FC Dalla’s watch party in Frisco Monday for the U.S. Men’s National Team first game against Wales. Every four years, the soccer world comes together for its greatest tournament but for the United States, the wait has been even longer after it shockingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Portugal vs Ghana live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Portugal renew their bid for their first ever World Cup trophy when they face Ghana in Qatar.The Portuguese are nowadays seen as one of the major nations at the world championship, a status boosted by their Euro 2016 triumph, but the reality is that their best World Cup effort was a third-placed finish in 1966. They did come fourth in 2006 but have not gotten past the last 16 since, exiting at that stage in 2010 and 2018 while crashing out in the group in 2014. LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogWith superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leading...
