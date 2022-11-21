Read full article on original website
mainebiz.biz
GoGo Refill, a South Portland a plastic-free business, will open a Brunswick store
GoGo Refill, a low-waste, plastic-free retail business, has leased space for a store at 163 Pleasant St. in Brunswick. The 1,100-square-foot building will be the second location for GoGo Refill owner Laura Marston. GoGo Refill will continue to operate its South Portland store, located at 64 E St. The mission...
New Augusta, Maine, Asian Noodle Bowl Restaurant Set for Grand Opening
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi-gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for taste...
mainebiz.biz
Falmouth resident hired as vice president of marketing at Geiger
A Falmouth resident has joined Geiger, the world's largest privately held and family-owned promotional products distributor, as vice president of marketing. Stephanie Whitman will oversee both marketing and corporate communications for Geiger's international brand, which boasts more than 500 employees and 450 independent sales representatives. "We are excited to bring...
Watch Amazon’s Unique Way It Delivers Packages to This Tiny Maine Island
This was an incredible story to stumble upon. We try to shop as locally as possible but for a lot of basic or even weird needs, we rely on Amazon to get things ASAP and for inexpensive prices. But what about people living in remote places off the beaten path?...
Local man running every street in city of Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has set out to run every single street within the city limits. So far, he has run 298 miles and only has a few streets to clean up plus the islands remaining. Danny Mejia has his sights set on finishing this goal by...
The Auburn, Maine Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
mainebiz.biz
Sappi completes sale of Presumpscot River assets
Sappi North America Inc., a Boston-based company that operates paper mills in Skowhegan and Westbrook, has completed the sale of hydroelectric assets and a fishway on the Presumpscot River to a New York-based renewable energy company. The sale, to Dichotomy Power LLC, was agreed upon in June, when a Sappi...
WGME
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
mainebiz.biz
Shop Small Business Saturday to have a big local impact
Small Business Saturday, the annual holiday tradition that encourages shoppers to support local, independent retailers and entrepreneurs, celebrates its 13th year Nov. 26, with events from Biddeford to Bangor. The yearly event was founded by American Express in 2010, and has become an essential part of small businesses’ busiest shopping...
mainepublic.org
Brunswick is purchasing nearly 300 acres to help protect Maquoit Bay
Brunswick town councilors have unanimously voted to acquire nearly 300 acres of land near Maquoit Bay as a way to protect the local environment. The move comes less than a month after the town extended a development moratorium in the Maquoit Bay watershed, following a softshell clam die-off this summer that city staff say that was linked to warmer weather and nutrient runoff.
newscentermaine.com
Biddeford parking garage isn't meeting expectations
BIDDEFORD, Maine — In July of last year, a new parking garage opened in downtown Biddeford. Advocates for the garage argued at the time the structure was necessary if the city wanted to continue to grow. But, more than a year later, the Pearl Street Parking Garage isn’t meeting expectations.
mainebiz.biz
Bethel’s vision for trail progresses with $930K deal for woodlands
Bethel’s vision of enhancing opportunities to take to the trails got a boost with the $930,000 annexation of 532 acres to Bethel Community Forest. The Conservation Fund and Inland Woods + Trails said the acquisition expands the protected forest by more than 50% to over 1,500 acres, resulting in more recreational trail access, enhanced protection for deer wintering habitat and opportunities for the sustainable management of timber to support local mills.
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
Eclectic Kennebunkport, Maine, Estate Has a Secret Passage to a 1000-Book Library and Wine Cellar
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's not too often you come across a Northern New England home with a swimming pool and pickleball court. Of course, that's not the only super intriguing aspect of 35 Summer Street in Kennebunkport, Maine. This home, built initially to be a boutique hotel, also has a secret passage.
mainebiz.biz
Portland nonprofit teams with DoorDash to expand food access
Preble Street, a Portland-based nonprofit that provides food and shelter to community members in need, has joined forces with DoorDash to expand food access in Cumberland County. Door Dash, which operates an online food ordering and delivery platform, is working with Preble Street as part of Project DASH, an initiative...
boatingindustry.com
Brunswick Landing Marina awarded by Marina Life Magazine
Brunswick Landing Marina has been named the Best Large Marina in the country by Marina Life Magazine. The downtown-Brunswick-based marina was chosen by readers of Marina Life for the prestigious award out of thousands of competitors in its annual Best Marina Contest. Marina Life is a leading boating publication created to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water.
Maine lighthouse keeper works through island-wide power outage
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The job of a lighthouse keeper might seem like a solitary existence. But Scott Dombrowski has been the keeper of the Goat Island Light since 1993, and he is practically an ambassador. Being so close to mainland Kennebunkport, the island is a constant summer attraction for...
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Portland, Maine Man Still Considered Missing After Three Weeks
It's been three weeks since 21-year-old Portland, Maine resident Samuel Mugisha has been seen. Earlier this month, the Portland Police Department officially put out a Silver Alert for 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha, who was last seen leaving his home on Auburn Street in Portland Friday morning, November 4, around 8a. According...
