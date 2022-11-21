ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Giving thanks to falling gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving

By Kayla Welytok
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9BoG_0jIamOMI00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gas prices across the nation are continuing to drop, including here at home, so let’s give thanks to the little things.

Find the Cheapest Gas Prices in CNY

The national average is now $3.66, down $0.11 from November 14.

Gas prices locally are now dropping, just in time for Thanksgiving travels.

New York’s average is now $3.85, up $0.05 from November 14.

On November 14, 2021, the New York average was $3.57.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.77, down $0.04 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

  • Batavia – $3.71 (down 7 cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.76 (down 2 cents from last week)
  • Elmira – $3.69 (down 8 cents from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.80 (no change from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.80 (down 2 cents from last week)
  • Rome – $3.89 (down 2 cents from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.77 (down 4 cents from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.91 (down 4 cents from last week)

Diesel fuel prices remain elevated, with the national average at $5.30, up from $3.65 one year ago.

The New York average for diesel is $5.95 compared to $3.76 one year ago.

According to AAA, Lower demand coupled with increased production from refineries that came back online, after being shut down for scheduled maintenance, is producing relief at the pump heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Time to cut the tree: Christmas tree orchards in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday season and New York State Christmas Tree Farms are kicking into gear preparing openings and getting ready to sell hundreds of Christmas trees. It’s no surprise that New York State ranks fourth in the U.S. in acres dedicated to growing Christmas Trees, according to NYS Agriculture, as lots […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Black Friday store hours in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking to go out shopping on Black Friday? Below is a list of stores with their hours in Central New York. Destiny USA: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The following stores inside of Destiny USA have these specialty hours according to their website: Bath and Bodyworks: 6 a.m. to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SYR Reading Runway unveiled at Syracuse Hancock

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport. Christian Zabriskie, executive director for the Onondaga County Public Library, said they’ve been planning this for a while. “This is a library but you get to keep the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York

This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
NEW YORK STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Indoor Snow Show starts on Black Friday at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You want a winter wonderland? Destiny USA will have it! For the third year, the Incredible Snow Show will make its way to Destiny USA starting on Friday, November 25. Partnering with NewsChannel 9, Visit Syracuse, and APEX Entertainment, the magic of winter snowfall will be indoors in the Center Atrium […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Central New Yorkers still getting plenty of snow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has yet to see major snowfall, plenty outside the city have been hit hard. Neighbors to the north of the city have seen a fair amount of snow along with less-than-ideal driving conditions. “It’s really, really cold. It hurts.” CJ...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithacavoice.com

Free Thanksgiving meal options Wednesday and Thursday in Ithaca

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s Thanksgiving time again, the holiday of food and drink. For those without the means for whatever reason, some local organizations may be able to help you join in the celebration. Several organizations held similar events during the past weekend, but as for those still looking...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Downtown Committee of Syracuse to highlight local businesses this holiday season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As more people begin to head into Downtown Syracuse for the holiday festivities, the Downtown Committee will be highlighting the shopping stores, unique gift options and experiences all throughout the festive area! Starting on Friday, November 25, check out the Downtown Committee’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram where they will showcase different […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

National Grid packs Brady Market Thanksgiving meals for Syracuse families in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of their “Season of Giving” charitable effort, Syracuse National Grid employees are volunteering their time to pack Thanksgiving meals provided by Brady Market to help families in need. Brady Market, on Syracuse’s Near Westside, is providing meals on Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23 to individuals and families […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy