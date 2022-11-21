86-year-old man rescued from Hanover house fire dies from his injuries

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 86-year-old man rescued from a Hanover house fire on Sunday, Nov. 20 has died from his injuries, the Hanover Fire Department confirmed.

Hanover Fire said crews responded to a house fire at the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Crews were able to quickly locate the victim, identified as 86-year-old Vincent Keith Watts, of Mechanicsville, in a rear bedroom of the home. The fire department said Watts was able to be removed from the home within one minute of its arrival.

Watts was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries where he later died.

“Hanover Fire-EMS Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family involved,” the department wrote in a release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hanover Office of the Fire Marshal.

