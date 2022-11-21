Read full article on original website
Biden calls veteran credited with taking down Club Q gunman
President Biden on Tuesday called Richard Fierro, an Army veteran who has been credited with taking down the gunman inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden personally thanked Fierro “for his bravery and for his just instinct to act.”
Doctors struggle with exceptions to abortion bans
(NewsNation) — As states pass abortion bans, women with pregnancy complications are finding themselves in life-threatening situations with uncertain guidance. A growing number of physicians and families tell similar stories as a post-Roe fear comes to pass: Pregnant women with dangerous medical conditions are showing up in hospitals and doctors’ offices only to be denied the abortions that could help treat them. Some doctors in states with restrictive abortion laws say they’ve referred or suggested more patients go elsewhere than ever. Some women are facing harmful, potentially deadly delays.
Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting
Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday’s deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to “Get off Twitter.”. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured after a shooter, believed...
