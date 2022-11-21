(NewsNation) — As states pass abortion bans, women with pregnancy complications are finding themselves in life-threatening situations with uncertain guidance. A growing number of physicians and families tell similar stories as a post-Roe fear comes to pass: Pregnant women with dangerous medical conditions are showing up in hospitals and doctors’ offices only to be denied the abortions that could help treat them. Some doctors in states with restrictive abortion laws say they’ve referred or suggested more patients go elsewhere than ever. Some women are facing harmful, potentially deadly delays.

