Ellsworth American
City councilors discuss improving public notice
ELLSWORTH — How the city can best get information to its citizens is not by burying upcoming Council agendas in the newspaper classifieds, councilors agreed at their Nov. 21 meeting. The city spends $15,000 a year publishing public meeting notices in The Ellsworth American and the return on investment is not great, councilors said.
Ellsworth American
Councilor sues city over police department lease
ELLSWORTH — City Councilor Steven O’Halloran and three commercial property owners filed suit against the city last week in Superior Court. They are trying to stop the Police Department’s move to leased property at 416 High St. and improvements planned for the property. The property is owned...
WMTW
Police dismantle Maine drug trafficking operation
SULLIVAN, Maine — Police say they have dismantled a drug trafficking operation in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three men in Sullivan following an investigation that spanned several weeks. Police say the men were bringing fentanyl and other drugs into the...
Ellsworth American
The Giving Report
Every day, individuals, businesses and organizations are doing good in and around Hancock County. The Giving Report compiles some of their financial contributions. The Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a $120,000 grant from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation to fund the Mission’s Community and Family Engagement program based at the Mission’s Downeast campus in Cherryfield.
Ellsworth American
Clinic Road-Route 1 site of another crash
GOULDSBORO — The fact that air bags deployed and the motorists were seat-belted kept a two-vehicle accident from having more serious consequences Nov. 15 on Route 1. Neither driver was seriously injured, according to the responding officer, Sgt. Adam Brackett. The accident occurred in West Gouldsboro when Ann McLafferty,...
wabi.tv
Orland-based non-profit get $600K from Bezos fund to help homeless
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - They’re calling it a game-changer. A non-profit based in Orland that helps families in Hancock and Washington Counties who are experiencing homelessness just received a gift of more than a half a million dollars. H.O.M.E Inc. says they have received $600,000 from the Bezos Day...
Ellsworth American
Tire-squealer at large
WINTER HARBOR — Winter Harbor Police Officer Eli Brown responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle complaint on Nov. 12. The complaint came from a resident who said that someone had been squealing their tires on private property that they did not own on Summer Harbor Road. A vehicle identification may be possible, but no action was taken at the time of the response.
989wclz.com
“Destructive devices” found by investigators looking into Cherryfield homicide
Police said destructive devices were found while investigating a homicide in Washington County. Two people were injured and another was found dead after police responded to a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield last Thursday. The man who died was identified 36-year-old Matthew Adams of Whitneyville. Police were searching...
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
Ellsworth American
Joseph Stanley Leland Torrey
The family of Joseph “Joey” Torrey is saddened to report the unexpected passing of their son, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin just three days shy of his 30th birthday. Yet, in their sadness, there is a peace in knowing that he will no longer experience the devastating effects of living a lifetime with mental illness and much of his life battling addiction.
foxbangor.com
Senior housing project under construction
BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
NECN
foxbangor.com
Man indicted on drug charges
WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted a Wiscasset man on drug charges. Hector Bohan of Swanville was indicted for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension. During a...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Nov. 24
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Kamren Jennings spoke to a Surry resident Nov. 15 about a potential home repair fraud.
Ellsworth American
Police help suicidal teen
BUCKSPORT — School Resource Officer Eric Marcel handled a report of a girl, 16, who was threatening suicide on Nov. 16.
Ellsworth American
Woodlawn abuzz and aglow during holidays
ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Parks literally will glow this holiday season. The sweeping gravel driveway will sparkle with creative, colorful lights on either side and artful light installations will grace the lawn and illuminate the Black family’s stately brick mansion from 4 to 9 p.m. daily starting Friday, Nov. 25, and on view through December.
Ellsworth American
DCP partners with Versant Power to provide electric bill credits
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners (DCP) has partnered with Versant Power for Power Match, a charitable matching program that will provide electricity bill credits to customers in need. Versant Power has agreed to match all donations up to $200,000 and has provided an additional $60,000 seed fund to begin helping their customers immediately.
foxbangor.com
wabi.tv
Flagger hit by car in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A flagger with a construction crew was taken to the hospital earlier after being hit by a car in Hampden late Monday afternoon. Hampden police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Main Road North. They say a woman was driving when she was blinded...
