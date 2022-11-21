Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Thanksgiving drizzle could be on more than food
No rain, snow or ice can make Thanksgiving travel nice. But the Emporia area still has a drought problem. More than two inches of rain in early November moved Chase and Lyon Counties out of a “severe drought” designation. But almost all of the land remains in a level-one “moderate drought.”
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Friday at Four (a.m.) marks start of shopping rush
The good old days of Thanksgiving shutdowns and “Black Friday” early openings are making a comeback. “It's amazing how everything changed,” Heather Siebert with Flinthills Mall said Wednesday.
Emporia gazette.com
Downtown going green for year-end events
Emporia looked a bit greener Monday morning. Not on the streets, but above them. Crews began hanging traditional greenery with red candles downtown, attempting to get people in a mood for Christmas.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Events: Lights, crown-holder, action
If it seems like a red and green wave of Christmas activities is overwhelming Thanksgiving, it's understandable. Holiday lights will be turned on Tuesday evening at the David Traylor Zoo. The “Happy Holidaze” event beginning at 5 p.m. will include a toy collection for the Emporia Police Department Benefit Association.
WIBW
Multiple water main breaks force complete closure of Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of an intersection in Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of the 17th and High Ave. intersection. The City indicated that the closure...
Emporia gazette.com
Thanksgiving gas price at record high, but trend is down
Thanksgiving travelers in the Emporia area will find gas prices higher than a year ago. But they can be thankful that prices have come down from the records set in June. AAA reported Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.29 in Lyon County, $3.30 in Chase County and a rounded $3.19 in Greenwood County.
KVOE
Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed
Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
WIBW
Crews on scene of large water-main break Monday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a large water-main break early Monday on a busy southeast Topeka street. The water-main break was reported near the northeast corner of S.E. 29th and Fremont. Officials were requesting assistance with traffic control in the area around 7:25 a.m. Monday.
Emporia gazette.com
Car repair shop fixes Thanksgiving food questions
“Big Ben” may not be around anymore. But the owner of the Emporia auto repair business with that name is proving he has a big heart. “We’ve been blessed with support from the community, so we like to give back every time we get a chance,” Victor Arguello said Tuesday.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County back in orange COVID-19 zone
Lyon County is back in the top level for coronavirus cases, with Chase County joining it. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's new map posted Wednesday shows Lyon County had 40 new cases between November 11-18. Chase County had three new cases.
WIBW
Fire destroys shed Monday morning behind residence just west of Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Monday morning destroyed a large shed behind a house near Lake Shawnee in southeast Topeka, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. at 2657 S.E. Tidewater Drive. The location was just southeast of S.E. Tidewater Drive and Lakewood Boulevard. Topeka Fire...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Olive Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you haven’t visited Downtown Topeka in awhile, you are in for a lot of changes, one of which is a taste of The Mediterranean. Olive Cafe is located at 10th and Kansas and it offers a cuisine of food that you may not be used to.
WIBW
Emporia water main break forces downtown service outage
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in downtown Emporia has forced a service outage for the surrounding area. The Emporia Fire Department says City Public Works crews are on the scene of a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Merchant St. According to...
Emporia gazette.com
Lighting ceremony draws crowd to David Traylor Zoo
The David Traylor Zoo was set aglow Tuesday night for the annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony, delighting children and adults alike. Rick and Colleen Mitchell reserved the right to flip the switch this year with their grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remi. Eliza helped lead the countdown before flipping the lever, casting the zoo in the glow of over 20,000 feet of lights.
Emporia gazette.com
Shoe Dept. Encore celebrates Emporia opening
Emporia's newest retail store is now open to the public. Shoe Dept. Encore opened Wednesday in the Emporia Pavilions at 2632 W. 24th Ave. The store joins 1,100 locations around the country, according to district manager Mike Zwiener. "We're a family-owned operation that started in 1915," he said. "It's the...
WIBW
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire broke out overnight Tuesday at Topeka’s Goodyear plant. Firefighters responded just around 1:35 a.m. on November 22 to the plant just off NW U.S. 24 Highway. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from one of the buildings. There is no word...
KVOE
Hay bale loss estimated at between $4,800-$15,000 after fire south of Hartford
Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Olpe Fire crews made quick work of a grass fire south of Hartford late Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to 2176 Road 30, roughly 14 miles east of Olpe and nearly nine miles south of Hartford, at 4:30 pm. According to Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn, crews found roughly 30 acres of grass and 55-60 large round bales on fire.
Emporia gazette.com
EDITORIAL: Holidays can be lonely. Check on your neighbors.
Holidays are times when people come together for food, memories and more. But they can also be lonely for those without family or friends nearby. According to Psychology Today, it’s normal to feel alone on the holidays. Loneliness, they said, affects “millions of people around the world,” and it’s normal to feel left out or inadequate.
KVOE
More than 300 residents turn out for 17th annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony at the David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night
The David Traylor Zoo is all lit up following the annual Happy Holidaze tree lighting ceremony Tuesday. More than 20,000 feet of lights were flipped on by the Mitchell family. Rick and Colleen Mitchell won the opportunity during the annual roundup auction earlier this year and passed the duties on to their three grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remy.
Emporia gazette.com
What are you thankful for?
It’s time for a traditional November question. The Gazette asked on social media: “What are you thankful for this year?” Here are your answers:
