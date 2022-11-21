Review: In Clearwater, Bonnie Raitt digs deep and pulls out gem of a sold-out show

Tampa Orpheum’s new location has an outdoor stage that is quickly becoming a rite of passage for bands as they make their ascent from intimate club shows to larger venues like Jannus Live and even Yuengling Center. Leah Wellbaum was made for big moments, and it’ll be a treat to see her grab the reins for Slothrust’s tour kickoff happening Thursday, Dec. 1 at Orpheum in Tampa. The run is supporting Slothrust's latest album, Parallel Timeline, the Boston rock band’s first since the pandemic which finds the outfit moving away from guitar soundscapes and using the instrument more like another voice in its grungy, attacking style of hard rock. [event-1]

TAMPA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO