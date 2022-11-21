Hundreds of school children are recovering in Indonesian hospitals after a deadly 5.6 magnitude earthquake killed at least 268 people.This video shows some of the young victims of the quake being treated on Tuesday (22 November) in West Java.The earthquake caused significant damage to the town of Cianjur, about 45 miles southeast of the capital, Jakarta.Over 150 people were still missing, disaster relief officials said, with rescuers still searching the rubble for survivors.Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes as it straddles the “Ring of Fire,” a highly seismically active zone.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Video released by Russia claims to show ‘healthy’ Sergei Lavrov at Bali hotelDr Fauci urges American people to get vaccinated in final address before retirementBlack smoke rises from fatal car bomb blast outside Thai police compound

