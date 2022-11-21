Read full article on original website
Fearing a tsunami, Philippine storm victims ran toward deadly mudslide
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Victims of a huge mudslide set off by a storm in a coastal Philippine village that had once been devastated by a killer tsunami mistakenly thought a tidal wave was coming and ran to higher ground where they were buried alive by the boulder-laden deluge, an official said Sunday.
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
Search underway as magnitude-5.6 earthquake leaves over 200 dead in Indonesia
Rescuers were digging through debris on Tuesday to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 268 people.
Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; 56 dead
A strong, shallow earthquake has toppled buildings and collapsed walls on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java, killing at least 56 and injuring hundreds.
watchers.news
Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
NBC San Diego
6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast
If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.
watchers.news
Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits the Gulf of California
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.2, hit the Gulf of California at 10:02 UTC on November 4, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 30 km (18.6 miles). The epicenter was located...
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
A remote undersea volcano is likely erupting in the Pacific Ocean
All indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October in the Northern Mariana Islands, about 3,800 miles west of Honolulu.
Earthquake hits after new tech installed 'to solve mystery tremors in US'
The results of the meters will not be available until January. According to the National Geological Survey, the shaking will be light and there is not expected to be damage. The State Department of Emergency Management said few people will feel the shaking unless the conditions are "favorable." The state...
CNBC
Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga region
The government of Tonga asked citizens to move inland early on Saturday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the sea around 211 km (131 miles) from the capital, though a tsunami warning issued for Tonga and American Samoa was lifted. There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand, the...
maritime-executive.com
Indonesian Cargo Ship Disappears off New Guinea
Indonesian authorities have a search and rescue mission underway in the eastern portion of the country after an inter-island cargo vessel was reported missing over the weekend. They are reporting that the vessel was operating with a crew of 16 aboard and that no distress message was received. The 3,861...
This App Warns You An Earthquake Is Coming Before It Strikes
The Big One is coming. ShakeAlert, an earthquake early alert warning system from the U.S. Geological Survey, may save lives when it does.
AOL Corp
At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
maritime-executive.com
Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard
Indonesian authorities are reporting that the cargo ship reported missing four days ago was located Monday evening with the crew safely aboard. Few details were released, but reports indicate that the vessel was being moved to the port of Dobo with 13 crewmembers. The captain and an engineer were ill and evacuated.
Phys.org
Strong quake rocks Solomon Islands, sends people fleeing
A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries, although Australia's prime minister said a roof at its High Commission had collapsed. An initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed.
Hundreds of Indonesian children treated in hospital after deadly earthquake
Hundreds of school children are recovering in Indonesian hospitals after a deadly 5.6 magnitude earthquake killed at least 268 people.This video shows some of the young victims of the quake being treated on Tuesday (22 November) in West Java.The earthquake caused significant damage to the town of Cianjur, about 45 miles southeast of the capital, Jakarta.Over 150 people were still missing, disaster relief officials said, with rescuers still searching the rubble for survivors.Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes as it straddles the “Ring of Fire,” a highly seismically active zone.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Video released by Russia claims to show ‘healthy’ Sergei Lavrov at Bali hotelDr Fauci urges American people to get vaccinated in final address before retirementBlack smoke rises from fatal car bomb blast outside Thai police compound
watchers.news
Widespread power outages after very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hit Solomon Islands
A very strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the USGS as M7.0, hit the Solomon Islands at 02:03 UTC on November 22, 2022, at a depth of 15 km (9.3 miles). The quake was followed by M6.0 at 02:37 UTC at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The epicenter...
Greece: Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port
A dilapidated fishing boat crammed with hundreds of migrants that lost its steering and had been drifting in the Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete has been successfully towed to port, Greek authorities said Tuesday.Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi tweeted that the coast guard had rescued approximately 500 people, and that he would be asking that the European Commission relocate the migrants to other EU nations in solidarity with Greece.Greece will provide immediate relief for the rescued passengers, he said.The coast guard launched a major rescue operation overnight after receiving a distress call from the boat....
Tsunami advisory issued after powerful earthquake hits Tonga
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A powerful underwater earthquake struck Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 132 miles east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 15 miles. It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.
