Dallas, TX

Blāck Qūeeň
2d ago

“A rush to judgment and a hurried investigation do not serve the best interests of justice," is what people say about police shootings all the time.

Time
2d ago

That's texas. Everyone thinks guns are toys to be played with. Especially for road rage.

fox4news.com

Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Local police step up patrols to prevent drunk driving

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As we all prepare to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, local law enforcement is stepping up patrols to prevent drunk driving.According to TXDOT, in 2021 nearly a quarter of all fatal traffic crashes during the holiday season involved drunk driving.  Now local officials want you to be aware of the dangers of driving while intoxicated. "The devastation is unbelievable, the grief never ends," said Suzanne Beatty.Beatty knows the dangers of drunk driving all too well. Her daughter Carly, a sophomore at Texas A&M, was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver. Now she's hoping...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Police chase: Officers in pursuit of car with paper tag

DALLAS — Editor’s word: This story beforehand reported particulars from a separate chase that concerned Mesquite Police officers. Those particulars from the unrelated chase have been faraway from this story. Authorities took a chase suspect into custody after a car and foot pursuit by means of Dallas County...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway

On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fort Worth man accused of making, shipping machine gun converters

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Dallas ATF has made a big arrest and brought down a significant producer of machine gun converter kits. They’ve arrested Xavier Watson of Fort Worth for manufacturing hundreds of machine gun converter kits, identified on the streets as glock switches. ”He had roughly...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Teen Shot in Alleged Road Rage Incident Dies

A 14-year-old Dallas high school student died Saturday after he was shot in a road rage incident two months ago. Gabriel Zamora was shot at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive in an incident that police have described as a road rage shooting. Zamora was put into a coma by his injuries and later died in hospice.
DALLAS, TX
