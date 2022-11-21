Read full article on original website
Blāck Qūeeň
2d ago
“A rush to judgment and a hurried investigation do not serve the best interests of justice," is what people say about police shootings all the time.
2d ago
That's texas. Everyone thinks guns are toys to be played with. Especially for road rage.
police1.com
Off-duty Dallas cop fired after shooting at another officer during Uber ride
DALLAS — Last week, a Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge and placed on administrative leave for allegedly shooting at another officer while riding together in an Uber. Now, according to the Dallas PD, the officer has been fired following the incident. According to WFAA...
WFAA
Fort Worth woman shocked by husband's behavior prior to fatal police shooting
The 31-year-old man called his wife while waiting for officers to arrive at a QuikTrip gas station. His wife said he apologized to her and then she heard gunshots.
fox4news.com
Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
Local police step up patrols to prevent drunk driving
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As we all prepare to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, local law enforcement is stepping up patrols to prevent drunk driving.According to TXDOT, in 2021 nearly a quarter of all fatal traffic crashes during the holiday season involved drunk driving. Now local officials want you to be aware of the dangers of driving while intoxicated. "The devastation is unbelievable, the grief never ends," said Suzanne Beatty.Beatty knows the dangers of drunk driving all too well. Her daughter Carly, a sophomore at Texas A&M, was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver. Now she's hoping...
Texas man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Florida bar
Dustin McCann called a security guard the 'N-word' before leaving the club and firing his gun, witnesses say.
Dallas Police officer arrested, charged with DWI
Another Dallas police officer is under arrest. Police say Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. It happened in Glenn Heights this past Thursday.
fox4news.com
Garland police release photos of guns recovered from vehicle that crashed while fleeing police
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police have released pictures of the guns they said were recovered from a vehicle that crashed while fleeing from police Saturday night. The chase started when Garland PD officers recognized a white Tahoe connected to a string of burglaries and tried to pull the vehicle over near Kingsley Road.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM
In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are investigating a robbery at an ATM near the TCU campus. The victim, who was just 16 years old, had a gun pointed at her head.
One man shot in Lewisville, police detain accused shooter
A man is in custody in Lewisville following a late night shooting at an address on Ashwood Drive a few blocks from West Main. Just past 10 p.m. police found one person shot
blackchronicle.com
Police chase: Officers in pursuit of car with paper tag
DALLAS — Editor’s word: This story beforehand reported particulars from a separate chase that concerned Mesquite Police officers. Those particulars from the unrelated chase have been faraway from this story. Authorities took a chase suspect into custody after a car and foot pursuit by means of Dallas County...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway
On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
blackchronicle.com
Fort Worth man accused of making, shipping machine gun converters
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Dallas ATF has made a big arrest and brought down a significant producer of machine gun converter kits. They’ve arrested Xavier Watson of Fort Worth for manufacturing hundreds of machine gun converter kits, identified on the streets as glock switches. ”He had roughly...
dallasexpress.com
Teen Shot in Alleged Road Rage Incident Dies
A 14-year-old Dallas high school student died Saturday after he was shot in a road rage incident two months ago. Gabriel Zamora was shot at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive in an incident that police have described as a road rage shooting. Zamora was put into a coma by his injuries and later died in hospice.
KVUE
Mother accused of using children to ‘mule’ fatal fentanyl to Dallas, prosecutors say
TEXAS, USA — An Albuquerque mother who allegedly concealed a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children’s luggage on their way to Texas has been charged with a federal drug crime, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46,...
fox26houston.com
Kids used as drug mules, mother sends fentanyl that kills father in Dallas Airport
Dallas - An Albuquerque mother who allegedly concealed a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children’s luggage has been charged with a federal drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, was indicted for the distribution of a controlled...
'It is not a free-for-all out there': North Texas police chase policies vary by department
DALLAS — They are glorified and dramatized in movies. But in real life, police pursuits have no scripted endings. And those who’ve been in a chase often look back on them as difficult and sometimes dangerous. “They are initially very exciting when you are a younger officer, but...
fox4news.com
Suspects involved in deadly car chase connected to string of burglaries across North Texas, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Several businesses that have been burglarized over the last month are likely connected, according to police, and the people responsible could also be connected to a deadly police chase crash in Dallas over the weekend. Security footage shows three people breaking into a Grand Prairie tattoo shop...
Man in his 20s found fatally shot inside running vehicle, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect for a homicide discovered Monday morning. Police were initially called around 9:36 a.m. in the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane for what was originally reported as a single-vehicle wreck, police said. Upon arrival, police said they didn't find any...
WFAA
Raw video: Dallas chase suspect jumps on car to avoid K-9
A suspect led authorities on a lengthy chase Monday before bailing on foot. When a K-9 caught up to him, he jumped on a car to avoid it.
