Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Earns Prestigious Travel Destination Accolades

NASHVILLE, TN — For eleven years, Nashville has been named one of the top travel destinations in the world by media outlets for its friendly and innovative spirit with a rich history and deep appreciation for all genres of music and a creative culture that pervades the city. With award-winning cuisine, a lineup of diverse neighborhoods, world-class cultural attractions and so much more, Music City has garnered recent acclaim from two prestigious travel publications, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler.
NASHVILLE, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Biden appoints Nashville businessman Bill Freeman to Fulbright Board

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nashville businessman William H. “Bill” Freeman to the board of the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Awards. Freeman co-founded the Freeman-Webb Co. with the late Jimmy Webb. The company is a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. In 2018, the pair bought the Nashville weekly alternative paper The Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and NFocus magazine, creating FW Publishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

First 4 MTSU Students Reach Med School at Meharry

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four Middle Tennessee State University undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Les Gemmes Nashville Chapter Re-Elects Qualls

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes has re-elected Dr. Phyllis Qualls for a second term to lead this august organization of outstanding women. Qualls was first elected in 2020 and led the organization through two years of COVID-19, with activities continuing in more creative and deliberate forms. Because of her imaginative and focused vision, she was re-elected.
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked

Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville State Community College Announces New Nursing Director

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville State Community College’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands Receives Two Grammy Nominations

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands has been nominated for a Grammy for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Roots Gospel Album category!. AOB also received a second Grammy nod for their collaboration on Spoken Word Artist and Poet, J....
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Patrons can pay with their palm at new Bridgestone Arena store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Soon, all you’ll need to check out at a Twice Daily store at Bridgestone Arena is the palm of your hand. The store will use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to enable an “effortless and convenient shopping experience” by eliminating checkout lines and giving guests the ability to pay with their palm, a media release says.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
MURFREESBORO, TN
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
wymt.com

Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN

