This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
chattanoogacw.com
Kid Rock fighting to preserve historic Tennessee home: 'Where does it end?'
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — American singer-songwriter Kid Rock is sounding off on preserving history as the future of Beechwood Hall hangs in the balance. In an interview with FOX News' Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock said he's "sick of seeing history torn to the ground." His remarks come as...
newyorksocialdiary.com
Nashville’s Centennial Park Conservancy Gala Grand Finale, ‘The Sky’s The Limit’
Early blustery winds and torrential rainfall eventually made way for a gorgeous cotton candy sunset just as guests arrived at the Conservancy Gala Grand Finale, ‘The Sky’s The Limit’. With the stately to-scale model of The Parthenon as a backdrop, guests entered through multiple arches festooned with...
‘I don’t have a job, this is a career’: Tennessee program helps former inmate discover passion for culinary arts
Michael Barrett's life looks a lot different than it used to. Instead of waking up in jail every morning, he wakes up and goes to a job he loves. But the journey getting there wasn’t necessarily an easy one. It was full of lows – lots of lows.
Chicago brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone to open in surrounding Nashville communities
New Buona/Rainbow Cone locations will open in Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Earns Prestigious Travel Destination Accolades
NASHVILLE, TN — For eleven years, Nashville has been named one of the top travel destinations in the world by media outlets for its friendly and innovative spirit with a rich history and deep appreciation for all genres of music and a creative culture that pervades the city. With award-winning cuisine, a lineup of diverse neighborhoods, world-class cultural attractions and so much more, Music City has garnered recent acclaim from two prestigious travel publications, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler.
tennesseelookout.com
Biden appoints Nashville businessman Bill Freeman to Fulbright Board
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nashville businessman William H. “Bill” Freeman to the board of the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Awards. Freeman co-founded the Freeman-Webb Co. with the late Jimmy Webb. The company is a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. In 2018, the pair bought the Nashville weekly alternative paper The Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and NFocus magazine, creating FW Publishing.
Tennessee Tribune
First 4 MTSU Students Reach Med School at Meharry
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four Middle Tennessee State University undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to...
Tennessee Tribune
Les Gemmes Nashville Chapter Re-Elects Qualls
NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes has re-elected Dr. Phyllis Qualls for a second term to lead this august organization of outstanding women. Qualls was first elected in 2020 and led the organization through two years of COVID-19, with activities continuing in more creative and deliberate forms. Because of her imaginative and focused vision, she was re-elected.
matadornetwork.com
Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked
Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville State Community College Announces New Nursing Director
NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville State Community College’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the...
Murfreesboro’s Jazz Fest ending after 25 years
Main Street Murfreesboro stated costs and negative impacts to downtown businesses as some of the many reasons they can not continuing hosting the festival.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands Receives Two Grammy Nominations
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands has been nominated for a Grammy for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Roots Gospel Album category!. AOB also received a second Grammy nod for their collaboration on Spoken Word Artist and Poet, J....
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
WSMV
Patrons can pay with their palm at new Bridgestone Arena store
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Soon, all you’ll need to check out at a Twice Daily store at Bridgestone Arena is the palm of your hand. The store will use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to enable an “effortless and convenient shopping experience” by eliminating checkout lines and giving guests the ability to pay with their palm, a media release says.
wgnsradio.com
VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
Nashville residents comment on proposed $2B Titans stadium ahead of council vote
The public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Tennessee Titans stadium for the first time.
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
wymt.com
Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
