Peoria, IL

Stuff-A-Bus Teams Up with the Peoria Rivermen

By Maggie Jackson
 2 days ago

The 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive is underway, and they are about to team up with the Peoria Rivermen.

All donations to the Stuff-A-Bus food drive benefit the Peoria Friendship House of Christian services, which helps thousands of local families a year struggling with food insecurity.

The Peoria Rivermen are hosting the Stuff-A-Bus team; encouraging their fans to bring non-perishable food items for donation. In honor of the Thanksgiving spirit, the Peoria Rivermen are offering a chance for donors to win a Rivermen jersey signed by the whole team. The jersey is perfect for the holiday season. It features Peanut characters like Charlie Brown and his beloved pet dog, Snoopy. When fans donate food, they will receive a raffle for their chance to win the jersey.

Come on out to see the Rivermen and help hungry families in Central Illinois on Wednesday, November 23rd, and Friday, November 25th. Both games will start at 7:15 PM. The Rivermen will be facing the Evansville Thunderbolts on Wednesday and on Friday they will take on the Quad City Storm.

Check out our interview to learn more about the Stuff-A-Bus food drive, their progress so far, and how they plan on reaching this year’s goal of getting 11 tons of food donations onto the classic CityLink bus. Visit the Friendship House of Christian Service website, as well as the CityLink website, for more information.

