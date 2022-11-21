(Des Moines, IA) One of the ten Des Moines teens charged in the deadly shooting near East High School will serve 20 years in prison. Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Nine other people are facing charges in connection with the case. Three of them have taken plea deals.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO