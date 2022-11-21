Read full article on original website
First teen sentenced in deadly drive-by shooting outside Des Moines high school
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The first of several teens charged in a deadly March drive-by shooting outside East High School in Des Moines was sentenced on Monday. Kevin Martinez, 16, of Des Moines, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez and seriously injured two East High School students.
Des Moines man sentenced to 22 years in deadly bar shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week, a judge sentenced Wichang Chawech of Des Moines to 22 years in prison for a deadly shooting outside a bar. Court documents show Chawech fired a gun into a crowd last year at the former High Dive Bar. Nyamal Deng of Nebraska was...
theperrynews.com
Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto
An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
westerniowatoday.com
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
iheart.com
Two Des Moines Headed To Prison For Fentanyl Death
(Polk County, IA) -- Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, was arrested during a drug bust in 2020, in which police say he held his children at gunpoint.
KCCI.com
Bondurant man charged with arson and attacking first responders
BONDURANT, Iowa — A Bondurant man faces six charges after police say he set his room on fire and attacked first responders. Twenty-three-year-old Joseph Herman is charged with arson, assault, criminal mischief and more. It started Sunday afternoon when police say Herman lit a blanket on fire inside his...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
KCCI.com
Two people arrested after hit-and-run in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crime scene on the 1800 block of Maple Street in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that a man drove through a fence at a house and hit a tree in the backyard. The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran down the street. Police found them and took them into custody.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit of a stolen pickup truck. Police say they were in a parking lot when the driver of the pickup took off. Police say they ran the plates and saw that the pickup truck was...
KCCI.com
Police: Johnston man abandoned 20 cats, one of which died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Johnston man is facing charges after he abandoned 20 cats at an apartment. According to court records, Melvin Carr moved out of an apartment and left several cats behind. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa recovered 20 cats. Fifteen were in good health, four...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man convicted of killing girlfriend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tony Arterberry was found guilty of first-degree murder, burglary and robbery in the death of Rhonda Howard on May 10. Arterberry will be sentenced on Dec. 21. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life without parole. A separate trial on charges related to Artberry's...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police, ARL Investigate Animal Neglect Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is working with Des Moines Police on an animal neglect case. Officers say a towing service employee found multiple cats caged in an abandoned van on the west side. They say seven cats were in the cage, but three were...
iheart.com
Iowa Man Convicted Of Murder Faces Life Without Parole
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. His...
