Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
FIFA World Cup: The U.S. and Wales tie 1-1 in a crucial opening match
England looked every bit the Group B favorite in its 6-2 win over Iran, and the U.S. tie with Wales complicates its hopes of emerging from the World Cup group stage.
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
If day three started with a bang, yesterday it was more of a whimper, as Croatia and Morocco played out arguably the worst game of the tournament so far in a 0-0 draw. But then things really got going, courtesy of Japan and Spain!. Day Three at the 2022 FIFA...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Argentina upset flips Group C on its head
Going into Tuesday's slate of games, most people had Argentina and Poland penciled into the round of 16 because of their superstar forwards, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. By the end of the day, Argentina and Poland had just a point between them. Here's everything that happened in the 2022...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
Where To Watch Mexico vs Poland, Broadcast & Livestream Details, FIFA World Cup 2022
Find out where and how to watch Group C encounter between Mexico and Poland of the Denmark's FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match against Tunisia on Tuesday
USMNT takes on Wales in 2022 World Cup debut
After failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament, the USMNT will make their debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Wales.
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022
Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: Senegal-Netherlands live updates
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Senegal taking on the Netherlands on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
Uruguay v South Korea: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Daniel Harris for all the action from this World Cup Group H encounter
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 Spain vs. Costa Rica start time, betting odds, lines: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, best bets
Spain will be looking to put a string of disappointments behind them when they open their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on Wednesday at Al Thumama Stadium. The teams are in Group E with Germany and Japan, who will be wrapping up their match not long before this one, so they need to start strong. Spain are the 2010 World Cup champions, and they also won Euro 2008 and 2012 during an impressive run for the national team. But they have faltered in their past two World Cups, failing to advance in 2014 as reigning champions and losing in the Round of 16 to host Russia in 2018. The Spaniards still have plenty of veterans but are injecting young talent and seeking a true scoring threat. Costa Rica, one of Concacaf's top teams, have recent victories against Canada and the USMNT, and they will play a fierce defensive game.
Fifa finally honouring the basic truism that a game lasts 90 minutes
Once upon a time, there was a footballer called Brian McClair, who was renowned for many things. Unusually, he combined the early part of his career with university study, reading maths, physics, chemistry and statistics at Glasgow – though it was never clear whether it was this or his accent that caused Bryan Robson to observe that “he’s meant to be funny but none of us can understand him”. McClair is also owner of Choccy, one of football’s classic nicknames – “as his last name rhymed with the delicacy ‘chocolate éclair’,” advises Wikipedia – and earned the admiration of the great Lord Ferg for his devotion to training in shorts regardless of the weather. He was also lauded for his devastating finishing in and around the goalline. Had the Puskás Award existed in 1991-92, he would surely have won it for the beauty that can be seen at 1m20s here.
Referee makes history during World Cup match
In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence. Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC
Fifa World Cup: Build-up to Belgium v Canada - watch, listen & follow text
Only one member of Canada's team was born the last time the country played at the World Cup. Captain Atiba Hutchinson was three-years-old when Les Rouges appeared at Mexico '86. The 39-year-old is the second-oldest outfield player in World Cup history after Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who was 42 in 1994....
CBS Sports
Qatar 2022: World Cup schedule, match dates, daily times for group stage games with Belgium facing Canada
The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on Sunday Nov. 20 with Ecuador downing the host nation 2-0. On Monday the United States men's national team drew their opener against Wales and on Tuesday Argentina suffered the first shock upset of the tournament, falling to Saudi Arabia. It's the first winter edition in the history of the competition. Every team has finalized their squads and the best players in the world, now take center stage in Qatar with action running through the final on Dec. 18. It's been a long road to get to this point but after the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoffs getting decided in June in Doha, the schedule was locked in, and now finally the games can commence.
Sporting News
What channel is Canada vs. Belgium on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar
Day Four at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one to remember for Canadian soccer fans, as Canada will play its first World Cup game since 1986. Les Rouges open the 2022 tournament with a tough test against one of the top teams at the tournament, Belgium. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the country is not only the favorite to come out of Group F, but is also ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA.
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask for South Korea at World Cup?
Son Heung-min is wearing a mask at the Qatar World Cup as South Korea look to progress from Group H.The Tottenham striker won a fitness battle to feature at the tournament despite suffering a fracture around his left eye during a Champions League match against Marseille.The 30-year-old was forced off injured in the first-half of the 2-1 win over OM on 1 November and subsequently required surgery.The incident occurred following a shoulder to the face from Chancel Mbemba.But after three weeks, Son was cleared to join up with the Tigers of Asia.Son joined up with his teammates last Saturday...
lastwordonsports.com
2022 FIFA World Cup – Group H Predictions: Portugal and Uruguay the Front-Runners
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner. Last Word on Football has decided to examine every group, assessing the team’s chances. Who will reach the knockout stage from Group H?. 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Predictions. Portugal’s Tremendous Squad Enough to Top the Group.
