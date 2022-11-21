ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Iran goalie Alireza Beiranvand in World Cup concussion controversy after vicious collision

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Wg6e_0jIakfxH00

FIFA could use an independent concussion spotter.

Iranian national team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand appeared to be in trouble during his country’s match against England on Monday morning, taking a blow to the head but initially being allowed to stay in the game.

Beiranvand was down, getting attention from doctors for over five minutes, and the backup keeper for Iran appeared ready to come into the game, but at least initially, Iran’s training staff allowed Beiranvand to stay in.

It was not hard to see, though, that the decision was questionable at best. On the FS1 broadcast, Landon Donovan immediately questioned the call and Beiranvand looked disoriented in his own net.

Once play resumed, Beiranvand almost immediately went to the ground, signaling that he wanted to be substituted out of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkJUW_0jIakfxH00
Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
AP

Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post

From there, he quickly made way for Hossein Hosseini.

England, through no fault of poor goalkeeping, went on to score three times in the first half, with goals coming from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling. It seemed easy for the English to break down the Iranian lines of defense, with the opposition sitting back and inviting pressure.

Depending whether he’s healthy by the time Iran faces the United States on Nov. 29 in the last game of the group stage, Beiranvand’s injury could end up having an impact for the Americans. In 11 games for Persepolis in the Iranian Pro League this season, Beiranvand has eight clean sheets. He also has experience with Boavista in the Portuguese League.

Against England, the Iranian strategy appeared to be wasting as much time as possible in a game where they were heavy underdogs, trying to stop the Three Lions to get into rhythm and play for a 0-0 draw. That turned out to be quite unsuccessful.

Previous 1 of 12 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nz9t9_0jIakfxH00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HELjh_0jIakfxH00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071vCy_0jIakfxH00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30OSZO_0jIakfxH00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaEQW_0jIakfxH00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jVsc_0jIakfxH00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tWwg_0jIakfxH00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prJ3o_0jIakfxH00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwkqV_0jIakfxH00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
AP
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vkjwj_0jIakfxH00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gt9IL_0jIakfxH00
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in a World Cup collision.
REUTERS

In Beiranvand’s case, though, there didn’t seem to be any time-wasting going on — he truly needed every minute, and was visibly injured.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

England vs. Iran Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

England and Iran faced off in the World Cup. Jude Bellingham scored in the 35th minute. Bellingham is only 19 years old and is partaking in his World Cup debut this season. England’s Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka found the net for a second and third time in the 43rd and 45th minutes to increase England’s lead to 3-0. The scoring didn’t stop there as Bukayo Saka would score again in the 62nd minute. Iran showed some life and notched their first goal of the World Cup in the 65th minute via Mehdi Taremi. Jack Grealish added a goal which marked six total for England. Iran would add a penalty kick later and the score would end up 6-2 in favor of England.
The Independent

Football fan loses $160,000 after betting on Argentina to beat Saudi Arabia

A football fan lost more than $160,000 (£134,000) after placing a seemingly safe bet on Argentina beating Saudi Arabia. Online betting platform TAB has confirmed that someone placed $160,000 on Lionel Messi's side to kick off their World Cup campaign with a win in Doha.The Copa America champions are tipped as one of the favourites of the tournament alongside fellow South Americans, Brazil. However, the team which sits at number three in the Fifa rankings did not even manage to scrape together a draw against their 51st-ranked counterparts, instead losing 2-1 in the day three opener. At odds of...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Lionel Messi’s Argentina in World Cup opener

Salem Al Dawsari’s stunner sealed an extraordinary Saudi Arabia comeback win against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in a breathless clash that ranks among the greatest upsets in World Cup history.La Albiceleste kicked off their quest for glory in Qatar at the Lusail Stadium, where many had predicted their star skipper could be lifting the trophy aloft on December 18.But Messi and Co got their World Cup off to a nightmare start as Saudi Arabia recorded the greatest win in their history as Saleh Al Shehri and Al Dawsari’s brilliant quickfire double secured a remarkable 2-1 triumph.The Gulf state had won only...
theScore

Japan storms back to stun Germany in latest World Cup upset

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock. Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs. "I believe it's a historic moment, a historic victory. If...
BBC

World Cup 2022: What has and hasn’t been banned in Qatar?

After all the controversy, the matches are under way and the fans are partying at the World Cup. But with Fifa and the organising committee still making new announcements about what is and isn’t allowed at the tournament, are the supporters managing to keep up with the changes?
ng-sportingnews.com

Oldest players in World Cup history ahead of the Qatar 2022 tournament

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is never more comfortable than under the demanding bright lights and pressure of a huge game for club or country. Ronaldo's bulging domestic trophy cabinet finally welcomed a major international prize in 2016, after his beloved Portugal clinched their first European Championship title. However, despite...
morningbrew.com

Qatar’s World Cup Stadiums: Inside and Out

When Qatar was selected by FIFA to host the 2022 World Cup, in 2010, it only had one operational soccer stadium—and even that one was not ready for the bright lights of soccer’s biggest tournament. So, leading up to the World Cup’s kickoff this month, the tiny country...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy