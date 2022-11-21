Read full article on original website
Before and After: This Cozy $3,000 RV Redo Is Packed with Budget-Friendly Small Space Ideas
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are many situations where paint is a great solution. If you need to brighten up a dim living room, make a bedroom feel more personalized, breathe new life into your old fridge, transform dated kitchen cabinets, or add a pop of color on your floors, paint is the answer. And the owner of this 2015 RV, Elizabeth Switajewski (@switlife.mnc), used it on almost every surface to revamp its very dark interiors.
livingetc.com
Painted headboard ideas – 10 quick and clever DIY projects that will transform a bland bedroom
No bedroom is complete without a headboard, we say, but if you've inherited a bed that's either lacking in that department, or has one but it feels a bit lackluster, a painted headboard could be the answer. A painted headboard could take many forms, but more often than not, it's...
I let an interior designer critique my bedroom. Here's how he'd make the empty space look bigger and cozier.
My husband and I have a new townhouse in Denver and we want our bedroom to look big, cozy, and like something Joanna Gaines would've designed.
livingetc.com
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
domino
A Shape-Shifting IKEA Bed Helps This Attic Go From Guest Room to Office
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. With sloping ceilings and few usable walls, turning an attic into a livable space is always tricky. Combine those quirky angles with a client who changed direction midway through the renovation, and many designers might have been tempted to throw in the towel, but not Hollie Velten. The interior designer was unfazed when her client Molly Rodau’s plans for the top floor went from a project with a single function to one with three.
Should Your Kitchen Cabinets Be Lighter Than Your Walls?
If you're currently painting your walls and cabinets (or staining them), stop and look at the appropriate shade variations and the rules of contrast.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
Before and After: A $35 DIY Transforms Old Doors into a One-of-a-Kind Headboard
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A great headboard instantly elevates a bedroom, taking the main focal point of the room — the bed — from understated to luxe. But headboards can be expensive, with trendier options costing hundreds of dollars.
tinyhousetalk.com
Couple & Dog in Teal DIY Skoolie
When their lease was close to expiring, Hannah and Danny knew they had no desire to renew it, but also weren’t sure about their next move. That’s when they landed on a bus conversion! Both of them quit their jobs, so they could work full-time on the bus conversion (they’ve since gotten travel/remote work).
yankodesign.com
Tiny, prefab, foldable house is a dream for nomads
When I was a young kid, one of my naive dreams was to have a house that I can pack up in a suitcase and bring out to wherever I’m traveling. I thought I would be able to save up on hotel fees since I can actually bring my house everywhere. Or maybe I watched Mary Poppins too many times and thought that I can actually fit things in a bag like an entire house and all the other furniture. Well of course that is still an impossibility right now, at least the Mary Poppins’ bag part. We do have tiny homes that we can pack up and technically bring wherever we want.
Before and After: Idina Menzel Transforms an Unfinished Garage into a Sleek, Muraled Office and Hangout Space
Idina Menzel’s friend James helped influence her son’s life through basketball, so when it came time to give back, she knew exactly what she wanted to do to help. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” Idina teamed up with Drew and Jonathan Scott to turn James’ detached garage into a sleek, league-worthy office. She wanted to give James a space that could function as both a meeting room with his players and a place where he could relax.
Before & After: A Gut Renovation Takes a Victorian Kitchen from Drab to Dramatic for $50,000
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When my best friend, Mike, and I decided to take our shared love of old homes and passion for renovation and design and tackle a project together, we didn’t intend to buy the first house we saw. But then my realtor told us about a cheap Victorian in need of some love in our home of Louisville, Kentucky. It was a behemoth of a house with several decades of deferred maintenance, and a time capsule of a kitchen — complete with a jukebox. When the owner plugged it in and it played a scratchy 45, we were all in.
