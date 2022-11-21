Last week we noted Tom’s Watch Bar would be opening soon in the former Circa/Zengo space in Chinatown. Here’s all the info/details from a press release:. “With an elevated, 360°-degree viewing room complete with personalized audio at every table, and more than 120 high-definition screens, the new Chinatown location of Tom’s Watch Bar is set to transform how Washingtonians watch their favorite professional, collegiate, international sports teams as well as UFC and other special sporting events. Tom’s Watch Bar will open at 781 Seventh St., NW, steps from the action at Capital One Arena on December 5. The venue will adjust its normal operating hours for World Cup viewing opportunities starting December 6.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO