Major Fence Issues at Bruce Monroe Park
It was likely the wind. The fence is rusted at every post and has been slowly tipping over for weeks.”. Ed. Note: In September there was another sad sight at Bruce Monroe Park. Hopefully that’s been addressed.
One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days
DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
Medium Rare hosting Thanksgiving fried turkey event
Medium Rare restaurant will be hosting its 15th annual turkey fry event Thursday where families can get their turkeys deep fried for free. The fry will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 3500 Connecticut Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. “[The event] has been...
Questions Remain
Thanks to JP for sending from Loughboro Rd. NW near Sibley Hospital over the weekend. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and…. Check out...
Here’s how neighborhoods west of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast DC became isolated from the city
This article was first published on July 22, 2021. We love investigating how neighborhoods in the region have changed over the years and wanted to share this piece with you again. As I discussed in a previous article, the neighborhoods of River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, and Kenilworth in...
As DC’s Silver Line extends, Georgetown students finally have an easier route to an international airport
The DC Metro’s Silver Line fully re-opened Nov. 15, adding a new extension to Washington Dulles International Airport. It will likely make international travel easier for Georgetown students. The Silver Line is expected to run approximately every 15 minutes, and there are plans to lower this to 12 minutes...
No More Vision for the Uptown Theatre Literally and Figuratively
Well the Uptown Vision retail space has been vacated at the Uptown Theatre:. As for the movie theater, back in October 2021, there was some premature, apparently, good news. There was talk that Landmark would be taking over the theater, alas, still haven’t heard anything after the initial excitement. Stay tuned.
The best coming soon sign
We’ll be open in a few weeks. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked goods, mezze, wood-fired pita sandwiches, specialty coffee, and creative cold beverages. A highlight of the experience are sweet and savory pastries which blend French technique with Middle Eastern flavors. All items are available for carryout from the YELLOW cafe space located inside Albi, Rafidi’s Levantine restaurant in the Navy Yard.”
Here's when DMV traffic will be at its worst for the Thanksgiving holiday
WASHINGTON — Travel experts at AAA expect holiday travel to be closer to pre-pandemic levels in 2022. According to AAA's 2022 Thanksgiving travel forecast, 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000 behind 2005 and 2019, respectively.
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
Tom’s Watch Bar will open in former Circa/Zengo space in Chinatown Dec. 5th
Last week we noted Tom’s Watch Bar would be opening soon in the former Circa/Zengo space in Chinatown. Here’s all the info/details from a press release:. “With an elevated, 360°-degree viewing room complete with personalized audio at every table, and more than 120 high-definition screens, the new Chinatown location of Tom’s Watch Bar is set to transform how Washingtonians watch their favorite professional, collegiate, international sports teams as well as UFC and other special sporting events. Tom’s Watch Bar will open at 781 Seventh St., NW, steps from the action at Capital One Arena on December 5. The venue will adjust its normal operating hours for World Cup viewing opportunities starting December 6.
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport
Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon
A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
Man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside DC restaurant
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair. The suspect and the victim were engaged in an altercation inside a restaurant in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW on Monday around 7:53 a.m.
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Christian for sending: “Gorgeous Eldorado outside the Harris Teeter on Kalorama.”. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. Fundraiser, Holiday, Navy Yard. The Salt Line Navy Yard Christmas Tree Lot benefiting the DC Firefighters Burn Foundation opens Friday.
Patrons injured after driver crashes car into Germantown medical marijuana facility
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A woman driving on Middlebrook Road in Germantown Monday crashed into a marijuana dispensary, injuring herself and two other adult patrons, according to Montgomery County Fire. Three people had minor injuries after the incident, officials said. They are still investigating what could have led to the...
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
