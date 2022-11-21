ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 4 Preview Shows Trouble Ahead For the Dutton Family

By Nicole Gallucci
 3 days ago

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 3 ended with one of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) worst nightmares: Beth (Kelly Reilly) in the back of a cop car.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The episode, titled “Tall Drink of Water,” gave viewers another glimpse at young John Dutton, introduced some fresh competition for Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), featured a Lainey Wilson performance, and much more. But the real trouble started when Beth took the bunkhouse boys out to a bar and ended up brawling with Hailey Brewer (Ashley Platz), a woman who dared hit on her man Rip (Cole Hauser).

Since Sheriff Donnie Haskell (Hugh Dillon) was killed in Season 4, Sheriff Bill Ramsey (Rob Kirkland) stepped in to serve and protect. He made it clear from the start that he would no longer honor Haskell’s special treatment of the Dutton family, and he kept his word in this episode by sending Beth to the station in a police car despite multiple warnings from Rip. Hailey assured Beth that she planned to press charges, and Beth managed to flip her the bird, even with handcuffs on. (That’s our girl!)

Though we’ll have to wait until Episode 4 to see the repercussions of Beth’s actions (and how Governor Dutton responds), at least Paramount released a teaser trailer to hold us over. Let’s break down the latest preview frame by frame, shall we? Warning, there will be spoilers ahead!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fagDp_0jIakWxc00
Photo: Paramount Network

What’s In The Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 Preview?

Ah, four of my favorite words: “Next time on Yellowstone.” The Episode 4 teaser trailer is much shorter than the general Season 5 preview that aired at the end of the premiere, but it still offers some intriguing looks ahead.

The teaser opens with a familiar scene: John Dutton is standing outside the ranch with a drink in hand. As we transition from that visual to one of him in his office alongside three officers, we hear him say, “I stepped on a few landmines.”

We cut to John and Lynelle (Wendy Moniz) sitting across from each other at a fancy table. She ominously tells him, “Once you open that Pandora’s box, it does not close.”

We see Beth awaiting bail in jail and Jamie explaining, “You just sit here and hope she doesn’t file formal charges.” Hailey, the woman Beth assaulted, walks through the door of the police station with a black eye and sits down to talk with Jamie. We hear Beth deliver the following strict orders to him: “You are going to stop her.”

After a shot of several vehicles driving out of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, we see Thomas Rainwater telling John, “We do need to talk. A lot of very unhappy people…”

We cut to Jamie telling Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) of Market Equities, “You won’t win,” and she replies with a smirk, “We don’t have to win. We just have to assassinate your father’s reputation.”

Before the preview concludes, an officer tells Governor John Dutton, “They will come after you with both barrels, governor.” Ahhh!!!

Where Should I Pause the Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 Preview?

This particular teaser trailer is effectively chilling, but also incredibly vague. Here are a few specific moments worth your attention.

  • Governor Dutton and the officers chatting: He stepped on a few landmines? People will come after him with both barrels? We need more info! There’s a good chance these comments reference him killing the airport deal, Beth’s arrest, or the Yellowstone National Park wolves. But whatever the landmines are, we have a fairly good idea that a battle is on the horizon. Don’t forget, John uttered the following words in the Season 5 preview: “You know, the first Duttons to settle this valley…fighting was all they knew. It’s how they got here, how they kept the land once they did. What it must feel like to be that free. Cowards rule the world these days.”
  • Beth and Jamie going at it: In the Season 5 preview, we saw Beth declare war against Jamie. We know she’s controlling him on the outside, but seeing Beth behind bars likely gives Jamie a certain sense of satisfaction, safety, and temporary power over her. Will he take care of Hailey like Beth ordered? Or will next week mark their first major blowout of the season?
  • Jamie and Sarah conspiring: Sarah’s trying her hardest to take down the Duttons with help from Jamie, but will he cave? Thanks to the Season 5 preview, we know that Sarah eventually asks Jamie why he’s not governor, and we later see the two canoodling at a bar. Episode 3 was just the beginning for them, so we’ll likely see their relationship progress next week.

What is the Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date?

Need more Dutton updates ASAP? Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 will premiere on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 27 at 8 PM ET. Episodes will be available for next-day streaming on the Paramount Network website and app.

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

