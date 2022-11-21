Read full article on original website
New Paltz School enlists muralist and teaching artist to beautify building
Duzine Elementary School in New Paltz received a fresh coat of nature and awe. Artist and professional Hudson Valley muralist Joe Pimental – whose work can be admired on the walls outside the Student Support Center of the New Paltz Middle School – worked with the young Grade 2 Duziners to saturate the formerly bland walls with nature-based imagery and vibrant colors inspired by the Mill Brook Preserve’s neighboring woodland forest. The result is appropriately titled “Woodland Wonderland.”
Saugerties Town Board split on trying to resurrect cooperative energy program
A proposal to try to find a new energy supplier to replace Columbia Energy passed 3-2 at the Saugerties Town Board’s regular meeting on November 16. Columbia dropped its contractual commitment to provide electricity at a fixed price. The contract is now in litigation with Joule Energy, the company that organized the ten-municipality group suing Columbia.
In Kingston, frequent tax breaks for developers put school district in a tough spot
School officials and Board of Education trustees in the Kingston City School District are growing increasingly concerned about the impact of PILOT agreements on the district. A PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, is an arrangement between a developer and a municipal agency, such as an Industrial Development Agency,to pay some or all of the property tax revenue lost due to tax exempt ownership or use of real property. The subject of PILOTs was raised at a meeting of the Kingston School Board held on Wednesday, November 16 over concerns about a potential PILOT agreement between the City of Kingston and Pennrose, which is seeking to construct a seven-building, 164-unit intergenerational residential community on a 20-acre property that formerly housed the Ulster County Jail on Golden Hill Drive.
Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees
KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
Catskill CSD mourns passing of former superintendent
The Catskill Central School District is in mourning after Dr. Ronel Cook, who served as the district's superintendent from July 2017 to July 2022, died suddenly over the weekend.
And Then There Were Two: Somers, Pleasantville Advance to NYS Semis
Reigning NYS Champ Carmel Ousted in OT; Westlake Denied by O’Neill. Football is the fabric that weaves our communities together each and every fall. Win, lose or draw, very few things bring folks together like the autumnal bond of Friday Night Lights and/or weekends at the gridiron and tailgates in the lot. Our communities were blessed to reap the benefits of four Section 1 football championships in the Examiner-area last week and a pair of those programs – Class A Somers and Class B Pleasantville – survived and advanced to the NYSPHSAA Final 4 while reigning NYS Class AA champ Carmel and Class C Westlake were not so lucky. Nonetheless, these football programs, along with many others in Section 1, did their best to forge a football bond that some will take to their grave #FootballIsLife.
Developer Keith Libolt shares the “Harmony Hall” project with New Paltz Town Council members
Local developer Keith Libolt pitched the proposed “Harmony Hall,” a.k.a. Manheim Mews affordable senior housing project to New Paltz Town Council members at their November 17 meeting. Libolt has been open about the intention to seek a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes from village officials for the project, which just received Planning Board approval, but village officials decided only recently that it would better if their town colleagues likewise approved the request. With a December grant deadline approaching, the project was placed on the agenda before the town attorney could review it, which is why a decision wasn’t made on the spot.
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
Friends of the Walkway names Ulster resident as executive director
POUGHKEEPSIE – Building upon a legacy of growth and success since the opening of the Walkway Over the Hudson in 2009, the board of directors of the Friends of the Walkway has selected Lori Robertson to serve as the nonprofit’s Executive Director and Diane Haight to remain with the organization as Deputy Director. Haight has been serving as the interim executive director since May.
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
A thank you from the Kingston Library (photos)
On Sunday, November 20 the Friends of the Kingston Library hosted a thank-you party to Kingston residents for their support of its renovation project that passed in September. Voters approved $14 million for improvements in bonds to be paid back over 25 years. These renovations will modernize the building’s internal systems and an addition on the outside of a fire-safe stairwell and an ADA-compliant elevator.
Kingston High School band student to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Kingston High School (KHS) Grade 11 student Kaitlyn Cardis, a member of the KHS Tiger Band, has been selected to play her piccolo in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade as part of The Macy’s Great American Marching Band. To be selected for this honor, students from all over the country submitted auditions showcasing their musical and marching talents.
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Nov 23 – Nov 29
19th annual Family of New Paltz 5K Turkey Trot. Run for a good cause. The Turkey Trot 5K fundraiser provides funds that help FAMILY operate a food pantry and programs. FAMILY is a crisis intervention center that provides a myriad of services including food pantry, support groups, shelters and much more.
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
Legislature approves purchase of New Paltz property for new emergency services center
The Ulster County Legislature this week approved a $3 million property purchase of a former apple orchard in the Town of New Paltz as the future site of a state-of-the-art emergency management and government operations center. The land is owned by Wildberry Lodge, LLC. Six acres of the 57.3-acre property...
Rensselaer restaurant changing owners, keeping name
Casey's Restaurant has been a staple in the Rensselaer community for almost 30 years. On November 19, owner Jimmy Casey announced in a Facebook post that he is retiring and the restaurant has been sold.
Three-day Greek bazaar in Kingston (photos)
The annual Greek Bazaar hosted by St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church of Kingston was held last weekend. There was traditional homemade Greek food and pastries, a holiday boutique with needlepoint, crafts and gifts, church tours and more.
