Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ijpr.org
Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon
Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
KTVL
Ashland opens emergency warming shelter
ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland announced it will be opening an emergency weather shelter Monday, Nov. 28. The shelter will be open for the nights of Nov. 28 through the morning of Dec. 1. The shelter is located at Pioneer Hall, 73 Winburn Way, Ashland. Doors will...
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
KDRV
ACCESS ready for tons of food donations
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A local community support agency is taking donations to today stock its food pantry this season. ACCESS says more than 45,000 people relied on its food support last year. ACCESS is Jackson County’s Community Action nonprofit. It wants to collect 10,000 pounds of food and $30,000 during...
KTVL
Community Toy Drive 2022 kicks off
The annual Community Toy Drive has officially begun. From now until Dec. 15, you can donate a toy to a child in need. To donate, bring a new, unwrapped toy to any drop-off location. Drop-off locations are:. The Grange Co-Op: locations across Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath counties. Black Rock Coffee:...
KDRV
Local law enforcement blames Measure 110 for the rise in fentanyl and synthetic opioid overdoses in Oregon
JOSEPHINE COUNTY -- With the increase in synthetic opioids circulating around our state, local law enforcement is fed up with statewide measures that decriminalize the personal possession of illegal drugs. Sheriff Dave Daniel with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Measure 110 has affected our community – since it passed...
medfordoregon.gov
Medford Fire Demonstrates Space Heater Safety
Space heaters can be a convenient source of supplemental heat for your home in cold weather. Unfortunately, they can pose significant fire and electric shock hazards if not used properly. Medford Fire recently demonstrated the dangers associated with using space heaters. Check out this video below:. Safety should always be...
KTVL
Emergency warming shelter continues to work through issues
ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland emergency warming shelter is trying to work through some issues regarding a lack of resources and proper staffing. According to the Mail Tribune, earlier this month, one of Ashland's most prominent residents and neighbors to the Pioneer Hall shelter told the city it's not doing enough to keep the area maintained as a good-faith partnership.
KTVL
How to protect your home from house fires this winter
Southern Oregon — As the weather continues to change it is important to go through your winter household checks, to ensure that if you run your heater, furnace, or fireplace you won't risk starting a fire. The best way to do that is to contact an HVAC company to...
KDRV
Another law firm is suing Roseburg Co. for Siskiyou County's Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Another law firm says today it is suing Roseburg Forest Products Company regarding September's deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire burned homes and land from Weed to Lake Shastina, where two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged, including the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
KTVL
Jackson County Sheriff addresses Measure 114 permit confusion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) released a statement clarifying confusion about Measure 114 and concealed handgun license (CHL) permits. Officials with JCSO say there has been an increase in calls from people wanting to obtain a CHL permit before the measure takes effect on Dec. 8.
kpic
I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEALING WITH TWO SLASH FIRES IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies are dealing with two slash fires in the county. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said Saturday afternoon just past 2:30 p.m. DFPA firefighters and staff from the Glide Rural Protection District responded to an estimated 150-acre fire a half-mile north of Hinkle Creek, and about 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Pope said DFPA and private landowners are current engaged in fire suppression. Fire activity is slow moving and not a threat to structures or homes.
KTVL
Firefighters contain house fire in Phoenix
PHOENIX, Ore. — Jackson County Fire District 5 says a home in Phoenix caught fire Monday. According to officials, smoke was coming from the back of the house when first responders arrived. Residents inside the home safely evacuated, and a water supply was established from a nearby fire hydrant.
KTVL
Ask 10: Will Ashland have their First Friday art walk again?
ASHLAND, Ore. — News10 viewer Jane Czech wrote in asking:. "Will Ashland have their First Friday art walk again? We so enjoyed visiting all the stores and the art that was open for the public and hope they have it again." The First Friday art walks started back in...
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KTVL
Beware of scammers pretending to be law enforcement
SOUTHERN OREGON — Multiple agencies in Southern Oregon are warning the public about telephone scammers pretending to be law enforcement officials. The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says it continues to receive reports of scams referencing current or former KCSO employees. These scammers make statements about failing to appear for a grand jury before demanding money from the victim.
Harry & David pre-holiday frenzy keeps pace with handpicked fruits and hand-tied bows in Medford
Kay Armstrong is pretty happy with her job: She’s a tour guide who takes visitors around the 52-acre Harry & David campus in Medford where fruit and artisan goods are decoratively packaged into welcomed gifts. She explains the pears that made the fruit producer famous in the 1920s are...
KTVL
Pollinator garden in Talent receives recognition from Bee City USA
TALENT, Ore. — When the housing market opens back up, you can find other alternatives for your front lawn like a native pollinator garden rather than traditional grass. Tara Laidlaw, a pollinator gardener in Talent wanted something different after purchasing her home. “I was tired of paying to water...
Comments / 0