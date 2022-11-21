Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Birthplace of Country Museum to receive final installment of funding from Bristol, Va.
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is receiving $100,000 after a narrow approval from Bristol, Virginia city council members. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne says this was the final installment for a $500,000, five-year pledge, which was made by a previous council. The city council serving...
wcyb.com
Man rescued after house fire in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Fire crews from all three Bristol, Virginia fire stations and one crew from Bristol, Tennessee, responded to a reported house fire on 1404 Norway Street, in Bristol Virginia, Tuesday. According to the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, the fire started just after 10 p.m. One induvial...
wcyb.com
Investigation underway after a fire at Wallen's Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is under way after a morning fire at Wallen’s Ridge State Prison. Authorities were called to the super max facility in Wise County a little before 9 a.m. Monday morning. Crews from several departments were initially dispatched. The fire was...
wcyb.com
Family of missing Clintwood man asking for public's help
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing last week. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5’10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell us...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout
A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
wcyb.com
Washington County expected to surpass Sullivan as most-populated in Tri-Cities by 2040
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee is projected to surpass Sullivan County as the most-populated county in the region within the next two decades. Officials in Johnson City and Washington County are preparing for the rapid growth that has already begun. READ THE DRAFT REPORT | Johnson City's...
wcyb.com
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
q95fm.net
Two Men Arrested in Letcher County for Breaking into Home, House was Flooded in July
Two men were arrested Monday in Letcher County after they were caught on a security camera breaking into a home. Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, in a statement released on their Facebook page, said the home was on Charlie White Lane and was flooded in July. Both men are facing...
wbtw.com
Sheriff: Man killed after shooting at deputy in Virginia
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities said a man is dead after he shot at police Tuesday night near the Glade Spring community following a pursuit. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the suspect, whose name has not been released, fired at a deputy before the deputy returned fire, killing the suspect. The deputy was not hurt.
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino and team members donate turkeys to Feeding Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock is thankful for a great four months in business. Now, the casino is working to give back to the community. "We are so thankful for Hard Rock Casino and their heart to give back," said Wes Childress, of Feeding Southwest Virginia.
wcyb.com
Sheriff: Suspect dead following pursuit in Washington County, Virginia
UPDATE: At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu...
wcyb.com
Miss Food City 2023 has been crowned
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has crowned Miss Food City 2023. The 30th annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday on the campus of Emory and Henry College. The contestants are judged in several areas including a private interview and onstage question. The winner of the pageant gets to represent Food City in the coming year.
supertalk929.com
Washington County deputies find psilocybin mushrooms during routine traffic stop
A Limestone woman already wanted for violation of probation was arrested on Monday after a routine traffic stop led deputies to find illegal substances in her vehicle. According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, the traffic stop happened on Telford-New Victory Road. A report says the driver of the vehicle,...
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
Man arrested on federal warrant after Bristol standoff
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Services arrested a man on federal charges Tuesday following a standoff. Lt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to an area on Eades Avenue around 8:45 a.m. to make the arrest, but the man refused to exit a […]
Buchanan Co. Supervisor bonds out after alleged stalking arrest
After being arrested on dozens of counts of stalking and other charges, Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins has bonded out of jail.
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock to offer Thanksgiving dinner option
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — If you're looking to spend your Thanksgiving at Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, one of the restaurants on site has you covered. You can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Day menu at Mr. Lucky's. The cost is $39.95, which includes dark and white meat...
Driver killed in Tazewell County crash identified, charges pending
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) have identified a person killed after a crash on icy roads in Tazewell County last Thursday. According to a release from the VSP, troopers were called to a crash near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401 around 6:40 a.m. Police report a Toyota […]
wcyb.com
Carter County Sheriff's Office seeing pay increase following county commission meeting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Administrators at the Carter County Sheriff's Office say starting pay for new officers has not kept up with inflation. However, that changed Monday night after the County Commission approved a $5 per hour pay increase for new deputies and corrections officers. It feels great...
wcyb.com
WCSO: Suspect identified in officer involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver...
