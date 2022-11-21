ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Man rescued after house fire in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Fire crews from all three Bristol, Virginia fire stations and one crew from Bristol, Tennessee, responded to a reported house fire on 1404 Norway Street, in Bristol Virginia, Tuesday. According to the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, the fire started just after 10 p.m. One induvial...
Family of missing Clintwood man asking for public's help

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing last week. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5’10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell us...
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout

A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
Sheriff: Man killed after shooting at deputy in Virginia

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities said a man is dead after he shot at police Tuesday night near the Glade Spring community following a pursuit. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the suspect, whose name has not been released, fired at a deputy before the deputy returned fire, killing the suspect. The deputy was not hurt.
Sheriff: Suspect dead following pursuit in Washington County, Virginia

UPDATE: At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu...
Miss Food City 2023 has been crowned

EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has crowned Miss Food City 2023. The 30th annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday on the campus of Emory and Henry College. The contestants are judged in several areas including a private interview and onstage question. The winner of the pageant gets to represent Food City in the coming year.
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
Man arrested on federal warrant after Bristol standoff

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Services arrested a man on federal charges Tuesday following a standoff. Lt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to an area on Eades Avenue around 8:45 a.m. to make the arrest, but the man refused to exit a […]
WCSO: Suspect identified in officer involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver...
