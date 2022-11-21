Read full article on original website
Volleyball tripped up by Panthers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – An historic season for the University of Evansville volleyball team came to a close in a hard-fought match against top seeded Northern Iowa inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. The Purple Aces put forth a stellar challenge from the outset but it was UNI advancing to Wednesday’s Missouri Valley Conference Championship match.
Aces Advance To MVC Championship Semifinals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – In one of the most exciting matches in program history, the University of Evansville volleyball team outlasted Southern Illinois in five sets to advance to the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. With the victory, the Purple Aces advance to Tuesday’s semifinal round where they will take on top-seeded UNI at 3 p.m.
Eagles stumble at St. Bonaventure, 80-66 USI visits Bowling Green Saturday
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball could not get on track and stumbled at St. Bonaventure University, 80-66, Tuesday evening at the Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, New York. The Screaming Eagles are 2-3 after tonight’s action, while the Bonnies are 3-2. The Eagled spotted the Bonnies a 6-0 lead with a cool start to the offense, missing their first five shots. Senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Indiana) got the Eagles’ offense going with a dunk and a three-pointer as the deficit shrank to 8-5.
Shield
USI parts ways with women’s volleyball head coach
USI Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon head volleyball coach Randi Raff would not return next season after the women’s volleyball team ended the 2022-2023 season 1-28. “We will be looking for a coach to take USI volleyball in a direction that further elevated the visibility and reputation of the program” said Jon Mark Hall, director of athletics, in a press release.
USI Women’s Basketball signs three for 2023-24 class
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball announced that 5-foot-11 guard/forward Sophia Loden (Mascoutah, Illinois), 6-foot-2 center Chloe Gannon (Manchester, Tennessee), and 5-foot-10 guard Kylee Dennis (Lexington, Kentucky) have signed national letters of intent to compete for Head Coach Rick Stein‘s Screaming Eagles in 2023-24. “We are so excited to welcome Sophia, Chloe, and Kylee to our Screaming Eagles family!” Head Coach Rick Stein said.
Eagles completes Gotham Classic this week USI on the road for the next four
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball returns to the road to complete play in the Gotham Classic by visiting St. Bonaventure University Tuesday and Bowling Green State University November 26. Tipoff Tuesday at St. Bonaventure is set for 6 p.m. (CST), while the start time at Bowling Green next Saturday is set for 3 p.m. (CST).
Indiana High School Football State Championships
In Indiana prep football, three teams from Northwest Indiana are headed to the state championships this Thanksgiving weekend. On Friday, in Class 2A, it’s Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei and also Friday, in Class 4A, New Prairie faces East Central. On Saturday in Class 5A Valparaiso takes on Whiteland for the state title. Here is a link to the IHSAA website for more details on the games.
Otters kick off 2023 signings with foreign trio
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters have begun building the 2023 roster with the signings of Audry Perez, Yoel Yanqui and Jomar Reyes. Perez, a Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native, is a former major leaguer, spending time with the St. Louis Cardinals as an injury call-up in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
Three Swimmers To Represent UE At Toyota U.S. Open Championships Next Week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Three members of the University of Evansville swimming team – junior Alon Baer (Gesher HaZiv, Israel) and sophomores Daniel Santos Lopez (Madrid, Spain) and Benjamin Hasanovic (Innsbruck, Austria) – will represent UE next week at one of the nation’s premiere swimming events, as they will each take part in the Toyota U.S. Open Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Crumbl Cookies Will Be Opening a Second Evansville Location
Crumbl Cookies is a cookie chain that serves up massive and flavorful cookies. They're the kind of cookie that is so big and sweet that you can only eat a quarter of it at a time and they usually are topped with decadent toppings. They're known for their craft cookies with rotating flavors every week. Crumbl Cookies opened their first Evansville location off of Burkhart on Evansville's east side last year, and now they've announced a new location is heading to Evansville's west side!
Kenny Chesney Bringing Exciting 2023 Concert Tour to Evansville, Indiana
Huge concert news to share this morning. Kenny Chesney is bringing his 2023 I Go Back Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville!. Fans here in the tristate will likely remember Kenny Chesney's early ties to the Ford Center. It was back in 2011 that he performed the very last concert at Roberts Stadium in Evansville. Later that year, Roberts Stadium gave way to the Ford Center, which quickly became Evansville's premiere concert destination.
High School Students Compete For Cash And Bragging Rights At Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge
High school students put their skills to the test and demonstrated their knowledge of technology, innovation, and manufacturing to earn prizes in the Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge. The event provides a fun, engaging, and interactive competition focused on cooperation. Approximately 144 high school students from 10 schools and one...
Legendary Amber DeCoursey steps down as Barr-Reeve volleyball coach
Longtime Barr-Reeve volleyball head coach Amber DeCoursey has stepped down. In 23 years at Barr-Reeve, DeCoursey has never had a losing record. Her legendary career has seen her go 692-107 with the Lady Vikings. She won 15 sectionals, 11 regionals, 6 semi-states and 3 state titles. DeCoursey says she's stepping...
Hear It Again: Cats Fall on the Road to Memorial
Evansville - Saturday afternoon, the Jasper Wildcat ladies lost to the Evansville Memorial Tigers, 66-32. The following broadcast originally aired on WITZ 104.7 FM on Saturday, 11/19/2022. Kris Norton and Terry Gobert on the call.
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
Former K-Mart converted to Kentucky orthopedic clinic
Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine broke ground on its new clinic which will be located inside a former K-Mart, according to a Nov. 18 report from Tristate Homepage. The practice and its nine physicians will relocate to the new facility in 2023. The practice's current location...
Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods
Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
Pedestrian Accident Investigation
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigation the death of Herbert Moore, age 35, of Evansville. Delbert Moore died at St. Vincent Hospital where he was taken after having been struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Ave. Delbert Moore died as a result of head injuries sustain in the collision. The Evansville Police Department can provide updates on this investigation.
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
Repairs underway on Bob Jones Way
A downtown Evansville road known for being trouble is getting some repairs. Officials say the Board of Public Works approved a $148,000 contract on Tuesday for the work.
