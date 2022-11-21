ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio can get gas at Sheetz for under $2.00

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JfFOl_0jIajd9c00

OHIO (WTRF) — Today Sheetz , a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion begins today and lasts through November 28.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News


The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells Unleaded 88 through the Sheetz mobile app or website .

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to help the communities we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Sheetz is also offering a special promotion that can be utilized even after this offer ends on November 28. Customers who sign up to become My Sheetz Rewardz members using code FUELUP88 during this promotion, and purchase Unleaded 88 fuel, will receive 500 points within 24 hours of this promotion ending. These points can be redeemed for fuel discounts as well as food and drink items in store. Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member by downloading the Sheetz app.

Key customer information:

  • Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.
  • Sheetz says the only difference in the makeup of Unleaded 88 and 87 is their percentage of ethanol. Unleaded 88 contains 5 percent more ethanol than Unleaded 87.
  • Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly, says Sheetz.
  • Sheetz says Unleaded 88 is better for a customer’s engine. It provides a higher-octane level than regular 87 fuel that helps boost horsepower and efficiency in a vehicle.

Regarding West Virginia, state laws require Sheetz to sell fuel at a level relative to cost. Thus, Sheetz discounted the fuel as low a price point as possible in the state. That is why there is a price difference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 113

Nu Nu
2d ago

Once again if they can do this now why can’t they leave it at that? It’s all about money and screwing people there’s no reason for gas to be this expensive. Or anything for that matter. But these worthless democrats.

Reply(18)
39
Guest
2d ago

if your car is not flex fuel rated do not use it. there are many 2017 models that dont take this even. itll burn your engine up.

Reply(5)
22
AP_001596.e63a0660dcf541d8ac7b6cb7b9dd8378.1852
2d ago

88 is basically 15% ethanol. Sure it burns cleaner and “produces more power efficiently” but your mileage will be worse. Also, it will set lean codes (check engine light) in some circumstances.

Reply(1)
11
Related
Washington Examiner

Convenience store chain to offer gas for $1.99 a gallon

Travelers planning to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday may be able to fill up their tanks for less. Sheetz, a family-owned convenience store chain, will be selling unleaded gasoline at $1.99 a gallon. The special price will be available Nov. 21-28 at stores that offer Unleaded 88. Headquartered...
MARYLAND STATE
International Business Times

Discounted Gas? Sheetz Offers $1.99 A Gallon For The Holidays

Convenience store and gas company Sheetz announced Monday it will offer its Unleaded 88 gas at $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the holidays. The promotion starts Monday and will run until Nov. 28. Sheetz has about 600 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio

There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania gas storage well was leaking for two weeks

The operator of a natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks. Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTN

What’s the most popular Christmas movie in Ohio?

‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

OSHP looking to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Traffic in the Ohio Valley is now different as many people were beginning to travel, or heading out for last minute errands before Thanksgiving dinner. With so many people out and about, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is encouraging everyone to be as safe as possible while behind the wheel. Troopers […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

EPA orders Ohio power plant to stop dumping toxic coal ash

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Operation Toy Lift to rise over St. Clairsville Dec. 10

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s the Ohio Valley’s very own toy story that plays out every Christmas. The sixth annual Operation Toy Lift will rise up over the Ohio Valley Mall to collect playthings for local kids. On December 10th, you can bring an unwrapped gift or money donation to the mall, which will […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio can see increased fire danger on Monday

The National Weather Service said West Virginia and Ohio can see increased fire danger on Monday. In a special weather statement, the National Weather Service said dry low-level air will continue to dry out fine dead fuels (primarily leaf litter) this afternoon/evening enhancing risk of fire starts. Wind gusts of 15-25 mph this afternoon will […]
OHIO STATE
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy