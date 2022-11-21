Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Henryetta man in critical condition after mini dirt bike accident
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A Henryetta man is in critical condition after a mini dirt bike accident on county road 1090, about 17 miles west of Checotah, in McIntosh County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Steven Miller, age 31 of Henryetta, was driving a Coleman mini...
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum
KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
Tulsa Police Search For Woman Responsible For Crash After Falling Out Of Moving Car
Police are looking for a woman who they say fell out of her Jeep just before it crashed into a pickup truck at a Tulsa gas station. According to police, the crash happened at a QuikTrip near East Admiral Place and South Yale Avenue on Tuesday. Police say the crash...
News On 6
Woman Injured By Drunk Driver During Traffic Stop To Receive Settlement From City
TULSA, Okla. - The City of Tulsa settled a lawsuit for $110,000 with a woman who was injured in a car crash during a police traffic stop. The City had asked to be dropped from the lawsuit, but a judge disagreed. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live with the story.
KOKI FOX 23
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
KOKI FOX 23
Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
KOKI FOX 23
Eufaula man arrested in Nebraska, accused of following and attacking woman
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, after he was accused of attacking a woman and trying to force her into a car. An affidavit from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) said LPD was called out to a bar and restaurant around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 in regards to an assault. LPD said they saw the victim sitting on a patio, surrounded by a group of people. They also said the victim had blood lining her mouth and was visibly shaking.
Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins
Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
KOKI FOX 23
OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
Car crashes into south Tulsa Ida Red store, one sent to hospital
TULSA, Okla. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a car crashed into an Ida Red store. It happened at the location near 91st and Yale. Two employees were inside the store at the time. Ida Red said one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Man speaks out after girlfriend killed in Jenks crash
The boyfriend of the woman that fatally drove into a home in Jenks last week is speaking out about the one he loved.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested after eluding, hitting a Tulsa Police vehicle
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man was arrested on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. for avoiding a traffic stop and then hitting a police vehicle. Officers said David Nelson refused to pull over when they tried to perform a traffic stop near...
Four TPD officers first on scene relive medical building shooting
It's a day that Tulsans will never forget. On June 1, a man entered the Warren Clinic, opened fire and killed four people.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify young male who allegedly hit car with mini bike, ran away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police department's Gilcrease Traffic Investigations unit is seeking help identifying the male pictured. Police say today around 11:30 a.m. TPD responded near West Edison Street and North Union Avenue for a crash between a car and mini bikes. TPD learned once arriving that...
South Tulsa Ida Red reopens after SUV drives into building
Ida Red on 91st Street and Yale reopened on Wednesday after an SUV drove into the building only two days earlier.
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car
TULSA, Okla. - A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license. Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters work to put out south Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are responding to a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The fire is at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App for updates as they happen. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
Comments / 0