Wagoner County, OK

KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum

KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Eufaula man arrested in Nebraska, accused of following and attacking woman

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 22-year-old Oklahoma man was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, after he was accused of attacking a woman and trying to force her into a car. An affidavit from the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) said LPD was called out to a bar and restaurant around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 19 in regards to an assault. LPD said they saw the victim sitting on a patio, surrounded by a group of people. They also said the victim had blood lining her mouth and was visibly shaking.
LINCOLN, NE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins

Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Man arrested after eluding, hitting a Tulsa Police vehicle

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), a man was arrested on Saturday night at around 10 p.m. for avoiding a traffic stop and then hitting a police vehicle. Officers said David Nelson refused to pull over when they tried to perform a traffic stop near...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car

TULSA, Okla. - A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license. Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Firefighters work to put out south Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are responding to a house fire in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The fire is at a house near East 111th Street South and South Yale Avenue. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App for updates as they happen. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
TULSA, OK

