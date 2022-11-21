Where to find luxury senior living residences in NYC with resort-like amenities plus 24/7 personal care

Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year OldBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
intheknow.com
Inside the mysterious lives of New York City doormen: ‘Our job is to blend in’
A uniformed doorman in New York City is as ubiquitous as a Yellow Cab driver. Door people have been around for around 162 years and while some consider them to be an antiquated status symbol for luxury apartments, tenants consider them to be multi-hyphenate necessities for everyday living. But while...
Apartment Therapy
You’ll Never Believe This New York City Kitchen Cabinet Redo Is Renter-Friendly
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As far as rental kitchens go, Katelyn Sailor and her husband, Kyle, were in pretty good shape when they moved into their New York City apartment. Spacious for the area’s standards, the kitchen had modern appliances, sleek black countertops, and a white subway tile backsplash. That said, Sailor wasn’t a huge fan of the cabinets, the builder-grade tile floor, or the plain white walls. “The cabinets in our kitchen are reddish brown wood,” she explains. “They aren’t terrible, but the color didn’t match what I had envisioned for the space.”
The 10 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In New York City
If you're raising a family in "the city that never sleeps," you'll want to find a neighborhood that does. Here are some of the top family-friendly areas in NYC.
Thrillist
Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC
It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
PhillyBite
Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City
NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
The Best Ramen in NYC
Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
cntraveler.com
Midtown Dining is Back With 8 Exciting New Restaurants—Just in Time for the Holidays
Midtown. Just the word can make a New Yorker's skin start to crawl—their mind immediately going to the chaos that is Times Square, its American chain restaurants, and hordes of tourists. If your office is located there, you'll know that workers rush in at 9 and leave promptly at 5 to escape to more resident-friendly, and frankly cooler, parts of town. But perhaps New Yorkers could learn a thing or two from tourists because, after all, when one thinks of the Big Apple, it's the historic skyscrapers, bright lights, and storied restaurants like Patsy's (where Frank Sinatra had a secret entrance) and the King Cole Bar (which saw the likes of Salvador Dalí and Marilyn Monroe) that come to mind. And, for most of us, that's what brought us here in the first place.
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
pix11.com
Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread
New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
Washington Square News
Review: Edward Hopper’s art showcases his hatred for NYU
Edward Hopper’s 1945 painting “August in the City” depicts the side view of a rounded window protruding from an elegant brownstone. The urban house, adorned with yellow curtains and marvelous architectural moldings, basks in the sunlight of a summer day in the city. This scene, along with the rest of his paintings, shows Hopper’s unique understanding and appreciation of New York City, as well as his desire to keep that spirit intact.
ELLE DECOR
At New York’s Lincoln Center, a Welcoming New Restaurant Makes a Stunning Debut
When the under-the-radar architecture firm Modellus Novus learned that they had won the commission to design Tatiana, the new restaurant at Lincoln Center, they’d be the first to admit they were surprised. The studio, known as MN, had made its reputation on designing such cool downtown Manhattan spots as Saga and Crown Shy. After a six-week proposal process, “we beat out all these heavy hitters for this commission,” says Preeti Sriratana, a principal at MN. Even better, they were selected by a pair of their idols: architects Billie Tsien and Tod Williams, who recently completed a transformative revamp of David Geffen Hall, the home of the New York Philharmonic.
Inhabitat.com
New York has the the first vegan restaurant 3-star Michelin
Chef Daniel Humm shocked the fine dining world last year when his upscale New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park went vegan. But he vindicated himself from haters when the restaurant became the first plant-based establishment to be awarded three stars by the Michelin guide. “The plant-based menu is a bold...
Chinese Lions Celebrate Grand Opening of Chi Restaurant Replacing Manganaro’s on 9th Avenue
Hell’s Kitcheners mourning the demise of historic Manganaro’s sub shop will be happy to hear that a new eatery has taken over the West Side space. Chi Restaurant and Bar, a fine-dining Chinese eatery celebrated its grand opening on Saturday — complete with lion dancers. The grand opening, attended by Council member Erik Bottcher and […] The post Chinese Lions Celebrate Grand Opening of Chi Restaurant Replacing Manganaro’s on 9th Avenue appeared first on W42ST.
This Day in History: November 21
Once the longest bridge in the world opened to traffic. Aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opened to traffic on November 21, 1964, and has been an essential part of New York City's transportation infrastructure ever since.
CNBC
The future of parking is in New York — and it costs at least $300,000 per space
Hidden deep below some of New York City's most luxurious apartment buildings is an exclusive world of futuristic parking spaces. The spots are only accessible to residents of buildings where the apartments will set you back several million. The rare amenity offers privacy and convenience to some of the city's...
The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter
The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
brownstoner.com
Daily Links: Low-Rise Retail Stores on Flatbush Avenue to Be Razed for Condos
Greenpoint Designer Knows How to Dress a Rock Star [NYT]. A Night Out in Park Slope With Old Jewish Men [NYT]. Live from the Brooklyn Museum—Today’s Top Stories! [New Yorker]. Newtown Creek Alliance Wants Input on Proposed Creek Changes [Greenpointers]. Industry City’s Ice Rink Returns to Brooklyn for...
