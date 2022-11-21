ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DIY Photography

This is why food commercials can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to shoot

Anybody who’s been here on DIYP for a while knows that we love the work of Steve Giralt. We’ve covered him a bunch of times, including his collaboration with Gav from The Slow Mo Guys earlier this year. His work never fails to impress on both a visual and a technical level. Steve also uses some pretty expensive gear when he makes his videos, like the insane motion-control robot arms made by Bolt.
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing

The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
SPY

Forget Amazon, Here Are 14 Stores Hosting Crazy-Good Black Friday Sales Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. You might be stuffed with turkey and mashed potatoes, but today, it’s time to stuff something else. That’s right, your shopping carts. Today is Black Friday, people. And we’ve got some serious shopping to do. The holidays are right around the corner and there is no better day than today to pick up the best Christmas gifts. The best Black Friday deals are here, and this year they’re wild. So far, we’re seeing some of the best Black Friday deals on tech and...
DIY Photography

Light show loses $100,000 because of rogue falling drones

It’s every drone pilot’s worst nightmare. One moment you’re happily flying away, the next, your drone has gone out of control and is plummeting towards certain death, usually in a body of water, just to make things even more interesting. These things seem to have a nose for water. Take a drone to a desert, and it could save your life because you can almost guarantee that if there is water to be found, the drone will crash into it!
DIY Photography

The SmallRig RC 450B is a medium power LED light in a streamlined package

A few months ago, SmallRig entered the LED lighting market with the RC120 and RC220 COB units (reviewed here and here). Even in our initial review, we said that the true verdict of these lights would be their ecosystem. And now, SmallRig is adding four new lights to the mix: RC 350D, RC 350B, RC 450D, and RC 450B. This is a mix of daylight and bicolor lights at 350 and 450 Watts output.

Comments / 0

Community Policy