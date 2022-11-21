Ohio flags lowered for firefighter killed in hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some flags across Ohio will fly at half-staff to honor a Cleveland firefighter who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

On Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered several public buildings and grounds– the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, Rhodes State Office Tower and those within Cuyahoga County — to lower their flags at half-staff out of respect for Johnny Tetrick , a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Fire Department who died Saturday evening after being hit by a car on Interstate 90.

According to NBC4’s sister station Fox 8 in Cleveland, Tetrick was assisting at the scene of a rollover crash on the interstate around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit. Tetrick, who is survived by his wife and three children, reportedly died after being taken to the hospital.

Flags remain at half-staff at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on November 21, 2022 (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Police arrested a suspect just after 3 a.m., Fox 8 reported.

DeWine mandated that flags remain lowered until sunset on the day of Tetrick’s funeral.

