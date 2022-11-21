Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Saudi Arabia World Cup hero Yasser Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after nasty collision in Argentina game
Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone surgery after he was injured during the Green Falcons' sensational 2-1 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender hit the ground after clashing with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in time added on and needed to be stretchered off at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Iranians Celebrate England Thrashing Their Team at World Cup, Video Shows
People in Tehran's Shahran district celebrated and chanted "death to dictator" after England scored its third goal, according to a video on social media.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup: United States, England soccer fans are having trouble accessing mobile tickets
United States and England fans, among others, have run into issues while attempting to access their tickets at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. According to ESPN, the root of the issue is that the FIFA mobile app crashed on Monday. An organizer of a United States fan group told...
Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?
If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
Revealed: FIFA 'sent six officials to England team headquarters on day of Iran match and threatened drastic sanctions if players wore OneLove armband'
FIFA allegedly sent six officials to the England football team's headquarters on the day of their Qatar World Cup match against Iran and threatened them with drastic sanctions if players wore their 'OneLove' anti-discrimination armbands. England's football team had been planning to wear the LGBTQ+ armband along with other European...
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming back to the United States. Eleven American cities, along with cities in Canada and Mexico will play hosts.
Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset
You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
The World Cup's luckiest omen? Glamorous partner of Saudi Arabia's coach - who is toasting victory over Argentina in one of football's biggest-ever shocks - was married to Senegal's manager when they stunned France 20 years ago
The coach who guided Saudi Arabia to the win over Argentina that stunned the world today is a colourful character whose glamorous partner was previously married to another international manager who oversaw a famous World Cup shock of his own. Saudi manager Herve Renard, 54, is in a relationship with...
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs. Serbia in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Brazil will hope to live up to their lofty expectations in their 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia. Exactly 20 years on from Brazil's last World Cup triumph, the most successful nation in football history will be keen to lift the trophy for a sixth time in Qatar. Serbia are...
NME
Wales fans “have rainbow hats confiscated” at Qatar World Cup game
Welsh football fans have claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup match with the USA yesterday (November 21). Following the match which ended in a 1-1 draw – marking the first time Wales had played in a World Cup match in 64 years – the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and plans to address the matter with FIFA.
KOKI FOX 23
World Cup mystery solved: Why is there so much stoppage time in 2022?
DOHA, Qatar — The five longest games in World Cup group stage history have all taken place over the first few days of the 2022 tournament. Stoppage time has occasionally stretched beyond 10 minutes per half, and almost all games have stretched beyond 100 minutes total. On Wednesday, refs even added seven second-half minutes to Spain's 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica.
Soccer-Saudis celebrate shock defeat of Argentina in World Cup
DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's side, prompting an outpouring of Arab pride amidst the first staging of soccer's top tournament in the Middle East.
Referee makes history during World Cup match
In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence. Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
World Cup 2022: Germany players cover mouths in protest of FIFA's armband ban ahead of Japan match
DOHA, Qatar — Germany players protested FIFA’s suppression of their anti-discrimination messaging with a non-verbal statement of defiance ahead of their 2022 World Cup opener Wednesday. While posing for a standard pregame photo at the Khalifa International Stadium, all 11 starters cupped their right hands to their mouth,...
KOKI FOX 23
USMNT-England is more than a game. It's a chance to 'change the way the world views American soccer'
DOHA, Qatar — Gregg Berhalter made the mission statement at his very first meeting with the U.S. men's national team. It was almost four years ago now, not long after an American soccer nadir. He stood in front of two dozen players, as their freshly minted USMNT coach, and told them that their North Star stretched beyond wins and World Cups.
travelnoire.com
Qatar's World Cup: Fifa's RainBow Armband Ban Sparks Controversy Among European Teams
Over the past few decades, LGBTQ rights have acquired several milestones. From the legalization of same-sex marriage across the U.S. and Western Europe to the political “rainbow wave,” the LGBTQ movement has proved strong. With one of the most popular sports events in the world – the World Cup – the LGBTQ movement saw it as an opportunity to spread the message of inclusion worldwide.
KOKI FOX 23
World Cup: Spain vs. Costa Rica score, updates
Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament. Spain and Germany are heavy favorites to advance out of Group E. Can either Japan or Costa Rica play spoiler in the first matches? Belgium, meanwhile, takes on Canada in the Canadians' first World Cup game since 1986.
Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup
Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
Football v soccer: can the World Cup win a US TV battle with the NFL?
Two games from Qatar clash with a gridiron tradition on Thursday. It could be a barometer for soccer’s future in the United States. At a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos in 2020, Fifa president Gianni Infantino was all smiles as he gushed over the generational impact the United States was going to have on soccer.
