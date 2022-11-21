ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?

If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
Daily Mail

Revealed: FIFA 'sent six officials to England team headquarters on day of Iran match and threatened drastic sanctions if players wore OneLove armband'

FIFA allegedly sent six officials to the England football team's headquarters on the day of their Qatar World Cup match against Iran and threatened them with drastic sanctions if players wore their 'OneLove' anti-discrimination armbands. England's football team had been planning to wear the LGBTQ+ armband along with other European...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset

You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
Daily Mail

The World Cup's luckiest omen? Glamorous partner of Saudi Arabia's coach - who is toasting victory over Argentina in one of football's biggest-ever shocks - was married to Senegal's manager when they stunned France 20 years ago

The coach who guided Saudi Arabia to the win over Argentina that stunned the world today is a colourful character whose glamorous partner was previously married to another international manager who oversaw a famous World Cup shock of his own. Saudi manager Herve Renard, 54, is in a relationship with...
NME

Wales fans “have rainbow hats confiscated” at Qatar World Cup game

Welsh football fans have claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup match with the USA yesterday (November 21). Following the match which ended in a 1-1 draw – marking the first time Wales had played in a World Cup match in 64 years – the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and plans to address the matter with FIFA.
KOKI FOX 23

World Cup mystery solved: Why is there so much stoppage time in 2022?

DOHA, Qatar — The five longest games in World Cup group stage history have all taken place over the first few days of the 2022 tournament. Stoppage time has occasionally stretched beyond 10 minutes per half, and almost all games have stretched beyond 100 minutes total. On Wednesday, refs even added seven second-half minutes to Spain's 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica.
The Comeback

Referee makes history during World Cup match

In a flex on equality, FIFA tweeted during the Poland-Mexico match that the French head referee Stephanie Frappert is the first woman ever to officiate a world cup match in the 96 years of the FIFA World Cup‘s existence.  Still, one has to ask whether or not FIFA kept this in their back pocket to Read more... The post Referee makes history during World Cup match appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
travelnoire.com

Qatar's World Cup: Fifa's RainBow Armband Ban Sparks Controversy Among European Teams

Over the past few decades, LGBTQ rights have acquired several milestones. From the legalization of same-sex marriage across the U.S. and Western Europe to the political “rainbow wave,” the LGBTQ movement has proved strong. With one of the most popular sports events in the world – the World Cup – the LGBTQ movement saw it as an opportunity to spread the message of inclusion worldwide.
KOKI FOX 23

World Cup: Spain vs. Costa Rica score, updates

Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament. Spain and Germany are heavy favorites to advance out of Group E. Can either Japan or Costa Rica play spoiler in the first matches? Belgium, meanwhile, takes on Canada in the Canadians' first World Cup game since 1986.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup

Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
The Guardian

Football v soccer: can the World Cup win a US TV battle with the NFL?

Two games from Qatar clash with a gridiron tradition on Thursday. It could be a barometer for soccer’s future in the United States. At a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos in 2020, Fifa president Gianni Infantino was all smiles as he gushed over the generational impact the United States was going to have on soccer.

