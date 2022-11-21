ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
CBS Sports

Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs

The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?

All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite

As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they know something...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones on OBJ, Cowboys Super Bowl: 'We've Got a Chance!'

Jerry Jones admits the Dallas Cowboys' 40-3 romp over the Minnesota Vikings flirted with perfection. "There's not a perfect game," the owner said during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "But that's the best I've seen as far as being a complete game since I've been a part of the Cowboys."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants

Wednesday brought bad news out of East Rutherford, New Jersey, the home of the New York Giants. The Giants will be without four offensive linemen for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury report released ahead of Thursday's game lists guard Joshua Ezeudu, center Jon Feliciano, guard...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott as Cowboys QB? '10 More Years! Jerry Jones Says

Is this Jerry Jones “judgment” or Jerry Jones “jubilation”?. The Dallas Cowboys demolished the previously 8-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 in blowout fashion, 40-3, and the triggerman was Dak Prescott, who played at a level that caused Jones to renew his vow of faith in the $40 million APY quarterback.

