Make no mistake about it, the Oklahoma Sooners dominated a pretty good Oklahoma State team. The Cowboys may have been reeling of late, but they had their starting quarterback, and he seemed well enough for the Pokes to have him drop back to pass 80 times and throw 67 passes.
Oklahoma State quarterback commit and Gretna (Neb.) senior standout Zane Flores was less than two minutes away from ending his high school career with a Nebraska Class A State Championship on Monday night. After leading the Dragons (12-1) to a quick go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, Omaha (Neb.) Westside responded to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired inside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Warriors won. 43-41, to claim the title in the state's largest classification.
The Big 12 has earned praise this season for the league's parity and "any team can win any week" nature that has made the conference infinitely watchable. But heading into the season's final week, there isn't as much to play for as might be expected, with two teams having a chance to win a spot opposite TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game, and TCU needing to continue to stay undefeated to keep its College Football Playoff spot intact.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ended up putting on a performance that made The Fonz proud. Mahomes connected with Kelce for three touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 31 seconds remaining — as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.
Thanksgiving is here and that means the end of the regular season for the Baylor Bears. Up next is in-state rival Texas, at least for one more matchup before their departure to the SEC. Two teams that came into the season with Big 12 title hopes, both find themselves on the outside looking in at the top two teams in the Big 12 as of today. Baylor's BIg 12 title defense is no longer viable, but Texas still has a chance to sneak into the title game to face off against TCU once again.
DENVER (AP) — The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys’ dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn’t quite so cockeyed, but eight months in...
The Longhorns seek revenge in their final regular season matchup against the Baylor Bears.
Monday marks 30 years since Teaff's final home game when the Bears upset the very team he promised to beat.
The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior adviser in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
KU will open its Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Wednesday. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (1320 AM/101.7 FM in Lawrence, 810 AM in KC) KU Athletics webcast: kuathletics.leanplayer.com. If you're hoping to catch the game on the radio, the KU...
