Thanksgiving is here and that means the end of the regular season for the Baylor Bears. Up next is in-state rival Texas, at least for one more matchup before their departure to the SEC. Two teams that came into the season with Big 12 title hopes, both find themselves on the outside looking in at the top two teams in the Big 12 as of today. Baylor's BIg 12 title defense is no longer viable, but Texas still has a chance to sneak into the title game to face off against TCU once again.

WACO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO