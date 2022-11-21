Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Watch: Penguins' Evgeni Malkin brought to tears by son before 1,000th game
Evgeni Malkin displayed plenty of emotion before even taking the ice Sunday night for the 1000th game of his career. The longtime Penguins center was brought to tears in the dressing room as his son, Nikita, read the team’s starting lineup. The pair, both in tears, shared a long...
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NBC Sports
Crosby, Ovechkin, other NHL stars congratulate Bergeron on scoring 1,000 points
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron made history Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning by becoming the fourth B's player to score 1,000 career points. The milestone point came in the second period when the Bruins captain assisted on Brad Marchand's goal. The Bruins eventually won 5-3 to improve to an NHL-best 17-2-0 on the season.
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
Yardbarker
Don Granato Brings Light to Struggling Sabres
As the Buffalo Sabres enter yet another losing streak, fans are quick to place the blame on head coach Don Granato. However, when you consider everything going wrong, Granato appears to be one thing going right. Granato Has Relevant Experience. Granato has a long history of developing young talent. He...
Yardbarker
Betway Bets of the Day: Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins
Our game day content is brought to you by NHL betting site Betway!. Welcome to the Betway Bets of the Day! Every single game day we are going to provide you with some recommended bets while also showing the value behind placing said bets. Disclaimer: Betting problems are not just...
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Hurricanes after Bjugstad's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Nick Bjugstad scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. Carolina is 10-5-1 overall and 4-2-1 in home...
FOX Sports
Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers...
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
FOX Sports
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Pens past Flames
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After...
FOX Sports
Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonny Milano tied it with less than three minutes left in regulation, Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner for his 790th career goal, and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak. The Capitals were on track for...
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL's First Star for the week of November 14, it was announced today by the NHL. This is the second time this season Crosby has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, following the opening week of the season. Through four...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Pittsburgh. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups in Pittsburgh, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake...
Penguins Promote Ty Hennes to Assistant Coach
Ty Hennes is an important piece to the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching staff and is receiving a deserve promotion.
FOX Sports
Skinner's 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs
MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and...
